HUNTINGBURG — Floyd Central captured its third straight sectional title, and sixth in seven years, Saturday.
The Highlanders won three of the 14 weight classes en route to 257 points and the Southridge Sectional championship at Huntingburg Memorial Gymnasium.
Tell City was second with 221.5 while Jasper (191), Southridge (183.5) and New Albany (109) rounded out the top five.
Seniors Lou Knable, J Conway and Codei Khawaja led the way for Floyd, which won its 32nd sectional title.
Knable defeated New Albany's Logan Schroeder 16-2 by majority decision to take home the title at 138 pounds.
Conway pinned Jasper's Jeb Prechtel in 3 minute, 32 seconds to claim his fourth sectional title while improving to 26-0 on the season.
In the 170 final, Khawaja pinned Jasper's Victor Peter in 3:17 to improve to 30-1 for the season.
The Highlanders also had five runners-up — Rollin Douglas (106), Drew Didat (113), Vince Kessinger (120), Bray Emerine (182) and Garron Jenkins (220).
The fifth-place Bulldogs were led by senior Jaden Grant, who outlasted Tell City's Tyce DuPont 7-4 to improve to 22-3 on the season.
Also for New Albany, Paul King was second at 126, as was Schroeder at 138.
SOUTHRIDGE SECTIONAL
Saturday at Huntingburg Memorial Gym
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 257, 2. Tell City 221.5, 3. Jasper 191, 4. Southridge 183.5, 5. New Albany 109, 6. Bedford NL 106, 7. Pike Central 92.5, 8. Forest Park 41, 9. North Knox 37.
106 pounds: Final — Walter Hagedorn (TC) d. Rollin Douglas (FC) 8-7 (OT); 3rd — Patrell Childs (BNL) pinned Caleb Patterson (J) in 1:15.
113: Final — Max Fortwendel (TC) d. Drew Didat (FC) 7-3; 3rd — Tom Nguyen (NA) pinned Hayden Biggs (J) in 4:37.
120: Final — Brayden Lain (TC) d. Vince Kessinger (FC) 8-1; 3rd — Jorj Filler (BNL) d. Jayden Fogle (S) 19-9 by majority decision.
126: Final — Kelby Glenn (TC) d. Paul King (NA) 7-3; 3rd — Jacob Shackledford (FC) pinned Xavier Lopez (J) in 3:36.
132: Final — Coy Hammack (TC) d. Xavier Horton (S) 23-7 by tech. fall; 3rd — Kalyn Rice (FC) pinned Amare DeJesus (NA) in 2:32.
138: Final — Lou Knable (FC) d. Logan Schroeder (NA) 16-2 by maj. dec.; 3rd — Cayden Andrews (S) d. Chase Stephens (TC) 7-0.
145: Final — Carson Niehaus (S) d. Cale Schmitt (J) 7-0; 3rd — Noah Banet (FC) d. Gage Meunier (TC) 6-2.
152: Final — Jaden Grant (NA) d. Tyce DuPont (TC) 7-4; 3rd — Ian Giesler (J) d. Anthony Laughlin (S) 8-2.
160: Final — J Conway (FC) pinned Jeb Prechtel (J) in 3:32; 3rd — Noah Terry (TC) d. Maddox Vernon (S) 2-1.
170: Final — Codei Khawaja (FC) pinned Victor Peter (J) in 3:17; 3rd — Landon Terry (TC) pinned Ian Hubbard (NA) in 1:22.
182: Final — Reid Schroeder (S) pinned Bray Emerine (FC) in 5:28; 3rd — Jon Cannon (PC) pinned Mason Gegogeine (J) in 1:30.
195: Final — Corey Goeppner (PC) pinned Colton Obermeier (S) in 1:47; 3rd — Gunner Connaughton (BNL) d. Austin Hoppenjans (FP) by forfeit.
220: Final — Ashton Schuetter (J) d. Garron Jenkins (FC) 7-6; 3rd — Eric Vanegas (S) pinned Paul Thompson (PC) in 2:05.
285: Final — Beau Noland (NK) pinned Evan Nordhoff (J) in 1:23; 3rd — Junior Arellano (BNL) pinned Jacob Lang (FC) in 1:34.
