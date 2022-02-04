JEFFERSONVILLE — Noah and Collin Cain were a twin-killing last Saturday.
The Jeffersonville juniors won their respective weight classes to lead the Red Devils to their fourth sectional title in five years.
“It felt surreal,” said Noah Cain, who was the champion at 132 pounds. “We knew we were going to win, but we didn’t know we were going to be the first set of twins to win sectional titles.”
Noah and Collin, who triumphed at 126 pounds, were two of their team’s six champions as the Red Devils rolled up 275 points to win the Jeffersonville Sectional at Johnson Arena.
The Cains’ victories weren’t very surprising, though, considering their lineage.
“It was very special seeing the Cain brothers win it,” Jeff coach Danny Struck said afterward. “Their brother-in-law, Alonzo Shepherd, is the winningest kid in Jeff wrestling history. He had three or four sectional titles. Their sister (Camyle) was our first-ever girls’ state champion. Their brother was sectional champ last year.
“That family, they have quite a few wrestling banners at their house. They probably need a trophy room.”
The twins will be back on the mat Saturday in the Jeffersonville Regional, which is slated to start at 11 a.m.
“I guess it just runs in the blood,” Noah Cain said.
While their older brother, Jeramiah, won the sectional title at 132 last year, Collin was the runner-up at 113. Both participated in the regional and semistate rounds of the state tourney.
Meanwhile Noah Cain didn’t participate in the postseason last year, but he was a key member of the Red Devils’ B team.
The Cain twins wasted little time preparing for their junior seasons.
“They put in the most work of any kid in the offseason, so it was nice to see it pay off,” Struck said last Saturday.
Noah Cain won his weight class with ease, pinning his first foe in 37 seconds and his second in 51 to take the title and improve to 28-7 on the season.
Collin, meanwhile, had the more difficult road. After winning his first two matches by pins (in 1:33 and 1:48), he faced top-seeded Jayden Owsley in the final. Owsley had beaten Cain in two of their three previous meetings this season.
“The first (loss) was not really that bad. The second one he got pinned,” recalled Noah Cain, who is the older of the two. “The third time he wrestled him, he came back and beat him by one point. This time he beat him by four. I expected him to win, but I didn’t know he was going to win by that much.”
“Coming in I just felt very anxious and very nervous. I’d been here two other times previously, but I didn’t know if I could do it or not the whole time,” Collin Cain added afterward while holding the sectional trophy. “But I had to step it up and keep stepping it up. I had to listen to my coaches and my brother. That’s the only reason I got down here, because he’s been my partner the whole season.”
It continues today in the regional, where the goal is?
“Regional champs,” Collin Cain said.
“Regional champs, yeah,” Noah Cain agreed, before adding, “Twin regional champs.”
