JEFFERSONVILLE — Some of the top talent from around the area will be on display Saturday at Jeffersonville.
The 45th annual Jeff Classic is set to start at 9:30 a.m.
The event, which draws teams from Kentucky and throughout Indiana, will feature boys’ and girls’ tournaments at William S. Johnson Arena and the school’s auxiliary gym.
The tongue-in-cheek theme, which is traditionally related to Christmas, for the event is “Violent Night.”
The host Red Devils, Charlestown, New Albany are among the local teams that will compete.
Admission is $10 for adults and $6 for students.
