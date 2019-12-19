JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville defeated Louisville Moore 69-11 in high school wrestling Wednesday.
Collin Cain, Bradley Owen, Connor Giles, Austin Smith, Kendrick Southerlen, Greg Shingleton, Cody Matherly, Ethan Rogers and Matt Munoz all won by pin for the Red Devils.
Jeffersonville 69, Moore 11
106 — Collin Cain (J) pinned Brody McKune, 0:28
113 — Robert Cline (J) by forfeit
120 — Devin McDaniel (J) dec. Jakari Speaks, 9-3
126 — Harrison Turrey (Moore) pinned Hayden Gales, 2:00
132 — Brody McKune (Moore) tech fall Jeremiah Cain 16-0
138 — Bradley Owen (J) pinned Tyler Weis, 3:48
145 — Connor Giles (J) pinned Trent Jackosn, 3:02
152 — Ethan Fox (J) by forfeit
160 — Austin Smith (J) pinned Nathen Wright, 1:37
170 — Kendrick Southerlen (J) pinned Seth Gerald, 0:46
182 — Greg Shingleton (J) pinned Edwin Aranda, 1:21
195 Cody Matherly (J) pinned Jeremiah Harlan, 5:45
220 — Ethan Rogers (J) pinned Rudy Rojas, 3:57
285 — Matt Munoz (J) pinned Neal White (Moore), 0:49
