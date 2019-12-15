Jeffersonville had a tough day in the very competitive Evansville Invitational on Saturday, finishing the day with a 1-4 record.
The Red Devils picked up a 65-18 win over Paducah Tilghman, which is ranked No. 3 in Kentucky. The Red Devils struggled with Indiana's No. 3 ranked Mater Dei and lost big 72-4. No. 6 ranked Avon topped Jeffersonville 44-33 and Jeff lost another close match to Bloomington South 32-27. The Red Devils final loss was a razor thin 39-38 loss to Castle.
Jeffersonville's Ethan Rogers was perfect on the day with a 5-0 record. Collin Cain and Adonis Boyd were both 4-1, while Cody Matherly and Matt Munoz went 3-2.
"We were right in ever dual," Jeffersonville coach Danny Struck said. "Last year we went 6-1 the week before and then 0-5 in the tourney, and then won Jeff Classic. So with a 1-4 today in close duals, we hope and know we are on track. Jeremiah Cain wrestled the best match I'd ever seen him wrestle against Castle. It's nice to see Ethan Rogers gain confidence with each match.
Jeffersonville will gear up for another busy week. Today is the draw for the Jeff Classic, Wednesday the Red Devils host Moore High and the Saturday is the 43rd annual Jeff Classic featuring 17 teams.
"Varsity took some lumps," Coach Struck said. "But we were very competitive with some great programs. Matt Munoz took two losses but if there is such a song as good losses, these were good. He is opening up and trying new things, he is risking his own record to try and grab bigger wins for the team. This sorta selflessness is reward on the medal stand at state finals. Doing things for others has a way to come back to help us. We are going to get ready for the Classic."
FLOYD CENTRAL AT CALUMET CLASSIC
GARY — Floyd Central competed Saturday in the Calumet Classic.
The Highlanders defeated Guerin Catholic and South Bend Riley, while losing to Lawrence North, Mishawaka Marian and Westfield.
On the day, J Conway (138), Jonathan Kervin (152) and Gavinn Alstott (126) went 5-0. Lou Knable (106) and Jake Happel went 4-1.
CHARLESTOWN GOES 5-0
CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown went 5-0 on Saturday at home, defeating Salem 54-30; Eastern 54-27; Cordyon 46-33; North Harrison 63-12; and Scottsburg 66-12.
CHARLESTOWN RESULTS
113 — Edwin Avendano 2-3
120 — Colin Knox 5-0
126 — Alex Sheehan 5-0
132 — Jakob Lewellen 4-1
138 — Declan Brading 4-1
145 — Micah Keltner 4-1
152 — Ben Phillips 5-0
160 — Chris Graham 4-1
170 — Deke Brown 4-1
182 — Xaung Dong 2-3
195 — Manuel Orderica 5-0
220 — Lucas Gagnon 3-2
285 — Ramirez 1-4
