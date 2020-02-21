As a middle school wrestling manager, Jeffersonville freshman Chrissy True jokingly jumped on a podium and flexed her muscles while wearing a Jeffersonville wrestling hoodie with "future state champion" printed on it.
On Jan. 17, True stepped on the podium for a real as Indiana's girls state champion in the heavyweight class.
"At first, I was shocked. I couldn't believe it. It felt really good," True said. "The boys on the team were all very nice about it when I came to practice after that."
As the boys' wrestlers in Indiana prepared for Saturday's IHSAA state finals, the Jeffersonville's girls' wrestlers are already thinking about returning to state after they placed fifth in the state as a team in the Indiana High School Girls' Wrestling State Finals.
Jeffersonville head wrestling coach Danny Struck was thrilled for True and his other girls' wrestlers.
"It's awesome to see how Chrissy is gaining confidence through wrestling. It's why wrestling is for everyone," Struck said.
Those five were among 27,000 girls' wrestlers competing nationwide this season in a sport that is also making a strong movement at the collegiate level and has already been an Olympic sport since 2004. The NCAA's Committee on Women's Athletics made women's wrestling an emerging sport. According to a press release from AC’s athletic department last week, being in that program brings, along with greater assistance from the NCAA in getting the sport a national tournament, women’s wrestling will officially be an NCAA sport starting in August of this year.
Struck envisions Jeff having a full girls' wrestling team one day. He assigned assistant coach Evan Myers to coach the girls and scheduled them to compete in four "girls only" meets throughout the season.
Jeff freshman Merceylees Watson, also a manager in middle school, fell in love with the sport when watching the boys.
"They're flipping people, I wanna flip people, let's do it," Watson said.
So she joined as an athlete as a freshman.
"During wrestling practice, it was crucial, pain and suffering, but all of that came together and it's such a great sport," Watson said. "When we started going to women's tournaments, it showed how much power women can put into a man's sport. It doesn't have to be just a man's sport. It's empowering."
Emelly Velazquez took third at the state meet in her first year wrestling.
"I just like everything about it. When you fall, you have to get up. Whenever you feel like you can't no more, you have to tell yourself that you can," Velazquez said.
Velasquez was recruited into wrestling by Myers, her English Language Learner teacher.
"She's turned out to be this incredibly gifted athlete," Myers said. "For her to go with zero wrestling experience. They moved here from California and for her to just hop on the wrestling team and finish third in the state is incredible. It's not as competitive in numbers as male wrestling but it's still impressive."
Yucita De la Paz and Mia Compton also competed at the state meet. Compton was fifth in the 120-pound weight class.
Myers hopes the Red Devils can add more wrestlers next season.
"I never expected to be coaching girls' wrestling. Our hope is to turn it into its own program. When a girl wants to play basketball, she joins the girls' basketball program. If a girl wants to wrestle, she joins the men's wrestling program. If the Olympics are any indicator, girls' wrestling in Indiana is going to become big. You can see the waves beginning to start happen," Myers said.
As Watson said, wrestling provides a chance to dream. She hopes to work hard and earn a chance to pursue it beyond high school. But first, that means getting more wins.
"Getting your hand raised is the best thing ever. All the training you went through, it's like a blessed moment, the angels coming down," Watson said. "Hopefully I can get better. I would love to wrestle in college or come back as an alumni and coach for our team."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.