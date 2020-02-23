INDIANAPOLIS — Jonathan Kervin sealed it with a flip.
The Floyd Central senior, behind almost the entire match, rallied to beat East Central junior Bryer Hall 9-7 in the 152-pound final at the IHSAA State Finals on Saturday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Then, just after Kervin had captured the Highlanders’ fifth state championship — and first since his uncle, and Floyd assistant coach, Cooper Samuels won 12 years ago — he literally jumped for joy, pulling off a backflip.
“I used to not be able to do one then my friend and teammate J [Conway], who is like an acrobat, he taught me how to do one this summer,” Kervin said of his celebratory leap. “Then right before the match he was like, ‘You better do a backflip if you win.’ And I was like, ‘OK.’”
The head-over-heels move capped a benchmark victory that was more than a decade in the making.
“It’s surreal, it hasn’t really kicked in yet,” Kervin said afterward. “It’s been a dream for almost 10 years now.”
Kervin joins Shaun Garing (1987), Nathan Peterson (2000) and Samuels (2007, 2008) as the program’s other state champs.
“It’s amazing,” Samuels said. “There’s been so much hard work that we’ve put in, we’ve worked so closely together. I think since he was in eighth grade he told me he wanted to be a state champ. For him being my nephew, and we’re extremely close, it means everything. It hasn’t sunk in yet. I think I’m getting a little bit of an adrenaline dump right now, but I just couldn’t be more proud of him, I really couldn’t be. It’s amazing.”
It was an amazing run for Kervin, who entered the tournament ranked No. 2 in the state by indianamat.com. Friday night he beat 20th-ranked Ethan Mason of Tri-Central 21-5 by technical fall to set up a Saturday morning showdown against top-ranked, and unbeaten, Warren Central senior Bricelyn Coleman. Kervin outlasted Coleman 9-6.
“I’d been waiting for that match for so long, because I knew that he was ranked above me. In my head I’m like, ‘I’m number one.’ So I’ve been wanting to wrestle him for awhile and then when the draws came out I was like, ‘Perfect,’” Kervin said. “’At the same time, I was like, ‘I either lose and the best I can get is fifth, or I win and I’m state champ.’ I was OK with either, I just wanted to go out there and wrestle my hardest, and I did and won. It kind of goes to show who’s the best, because I wrestled my hardest and I won.”
“He was confident all day long,” Floyd Central coach Brandon Sisson added. “Walking over this morning he had a pace to him. … He loves kidding around, he loves being loose, but you could also tell that he was very focused this morning. He came out and he controlled that match. Like he said, he had thought about beating him in the state finals for almost a year. So he came out and won that match. [After that] the only advice I had for him, because he’s been wrestling tremendously, I said, ‘I know you’d been thinking about that match, now we just keep wrestling.’”
He did. In the semifinals Kervin rolled to a 17-4 majority decision victory over fifth-ranked Jordan Fulks of Boonville.
“I felt in control the whole match, never really had any fear or anything,” said Kervin, who finished sixth in the state at 145 last year.
The final was a matchup between second-ranked Kervin and third-ranked Hall, who had won his first two matches by pin before outscoring his semifinal foe 17-12.
In the championship, Hall led 2-0 at the end of the first period and was up 4-0 in the second before Kervin tallied two points on a takedown. Hall moved ahead 5-2, but Kervin countered to get within 5-4. Hall led 6-4 at the end of the second.
In the final period Hall scored another point to go up 7-4 before Kervin pulled off a Turk, one of his patented moves.
“I got his leg down and just hooked it like I always do. I was like, ‘Here goes the Turk.’ I got it with a minute thirty left, or something like that,” Kervin said.
He moved Hall onto his back and held him there for the remainder of the match to earn the winning points.
“I’ve been in that position so many times, it’s one of my favorite things to go to. He’s not fighting, he’s gassed. I look at the clock and I’m like ‘He’s not getting up,’” said Kervin, who finished the season with a 44-2 record.
“He was down [early], but you could kind of see it, he was battling the entire match,” Sisson said. “The kid was coming at him strong. We’d been talking about just wrestling the entire match, and he felt it. He said, ‘I could tell that he was starting to fade a little bit.’ In the third period he kept it on.
“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen him end in a Turk in the third period to pull out back points like that. He was going to keep trying to get to his position. He almost got there, I think in the second period, and then didn’t quite get it. Then he got it [in the third]. I think he was there maybe a minute and a half. I don’t think the crowd was real appreciative of it, but you’re going to stay in that position as long as it takes. Even if it’s two hours, you’re going to stay in that position. It was just a phenomenal win.”
After his victorious flip, Kervin ran over to embrace Sisson and Samuels.
“I know it means a lot to Coach Samuels and his entire family, they’re a wrestling family. He’s worked one-on-one with Jonathan so much. Jonathan was not very good in middle school, he really wasn’t, and he’ll tell you that,” Sisson said. “You hear about these guys [during introductions], ‘He’s an 11-time ISWA [Indiana State Wrestling Association] state champion.’ He was not one of those guys, but he kept battling on. His freshman year it kind of started clicking a little bit and he started liking it. It’s been fun to watch his progression.”
“We’re a very tight-knit family and for my nephew to be a state champion is unbelievable,” Samuels added. “When he started out wrestling he was maybe the fifth-best kid on our team as an eighth-grader, he wasn’t a very good wrestler honestly. But he just kept on putting the work in and trusting the process and trusting the things that we were telling him. He’s just a testament to hard work and consistency. That’s what it was, just consistent hard work. Obviously he’s talented too.”
Kervin’s victory was especially meaningful for Sisson.
“After 12 years as head coach, to finally get a state champion, it feels amazing,” he said. “When I took over, Jonathan was 6 years old. He’s grown up in our program, I’ve known him basically his entire life. It’s just kind of a different dynamic since I’m so close to the family and everything, so it means a whole lot. A whole lot.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.