JEFFERSONVILLE — After biding his time, Cody Matherly is reaping the rewards of his hard work. And his patience.
In only his second season of varsity wrestling, the Jeffersonville senior already has two sectional and regional titles to his credit. Saturday, he’ll try to earn his first trip to the IHSAA State Finals.
Matherly will face North Knox sophomore Beau Noland in his first match of the 195-pound weight class at the Evansville Reitz Semistate. If he wins two matches he’ll punch his ticket to next weekend’s state meet. That, would be the ultimate pay-off for Matherly, who has put his heart and soul into the sport over the last few years.
“Wrestling’s probably the best thing that’s ever happened to me in my life, in every aspect of life,” he said. “I can’t imagine where I’d be right now without this sport.”
It wasn’t always that way, though.
“I started wrestling when I was younger to get better at football. And then it just turned out I’ve enjoyed wrestling more and I’ve caught myself putting more time and attention aside for wrestling offseason than I have for football offseason,” Matherly said.
But he’s had to work to get there.
Matherly attended New Albany his freshman year. There he wrestled behind, and practiced against, former Bulldogs standout Jaden Sonner.
His sophomore year he transferred to Jeffersonville, where he wrestled behind former Red Devil standout Luke Smith. By Matherly’s junior year, it was his turn.
“He was like an understudy or an apprentice,” Jeffersonville coach Danny Struck said.
Wrestling at 182, Matherly won his first sectional and regional titles last year. At the semistate, he outlasted Martinsville’s Will Nix 23-17 in his first match before dropping a 3-1 decision to Jasper senior Zachary Flynn in the quarterfinals (i.e. the “ticket round”).
“It taught me that there’s plenty of competition out there and that I can not overlook any of my matches based off of a grade, or experience, or record,” Matherly said.
The loss fueled his competitive fire.
“He laid carpet all summer, so he’d get up at 4:30 every morning and come in and work out,” Struck said. “The kids see Cody as a leader. They voted him as team MVP last year. That was saying a lot because there were kids that advanced farther in the tournament than him.”
“It’s really just putting the work in, being at practice every day on time, setting an example, being a leader in the room,” Matherly added.
This season, Matherly moved up to the 195-pound weight class.
“I knew the competition would be bigger and stronger than what I’m used to, but I guess the confidence of everybody around me telling me that it won’t be an issue kind of just told me to give it a shot. And I gave it a shot and nothing changed,” he said. “I feel 10 times stronger, 10 times healthier. I’m not worrying about having to make weight next week, I can eat anything I want. I weighed in at regionals 13 pounds under and still dominated. I just feel so much better.”
Matherly, who is 38-6, has dominated his competition much of the season.
“I’ve had six losses this year and I couldn’t tell you half of their names, they were stupid mistakes in the beginning of the season,” Matherly said. “My very first match, for instance, I got a takedown on the kid and I decided to throw legs, but I was high and he just decided to suck my head up from under me and pin me. My very first match of the year, it was like a 30-second pin. But it turns out that kid only has two losses this season and he’s ranked seventh, I think, right now in the state.”
That loss was an exception. Matherly captured his first Hoosier Hills Conference title last month. Then at the Jeffersonville Sectional, he won his first two matches by forfeit before winning his semifinal in an 11-second pin. In the final, Matherly trailed Charlestown junior Manuel Ordorica 3-1 entering the final period before rallying for a 9-5 victory.
Last Saturday, at the Jeffersonville Regional, Matherly won his first match in a 38-second pin and his second in another first-period pin (1 minute, 40 seconds) before outlasting Ordorica again, this time 4-3, in the final.
If Matherly can beat Noland (25-8) in the first round, he’ll face the winner between Brownsburg sophomore Isaiah Street (31-8) and Mt. Vernon junior Blake Ritzert (26-8). Street is ranked eighth in the state by indianamat.com.
“All I can do at this point is trust the process, trust that I’ve put the work in,” Matherly said. “It’s not really always about winning or losing, it’s just about wrestling and having fun. The better wrestler’s going to come out at the end of the day, so we’ll just have to wait and see how it goes for me.”
