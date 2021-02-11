WRESTLING: Mild-mannered Munoz has his sights set on State

JEFFERSONVILLE — Matt Munoz is so stone-faced that Jeffersonville coach Danny Struck rejoices when the mild-mannered senior cracks wise.
“He’s just started making jokes, like ‘The Office,’ that’s-what-she-said type jokes. Then he’ll just stare at you like he’s super-proud he made a joke,” Struck said. “Now I start celebrating it if he tries to say something funny. He’s loosening up, his personality is loosening up and it’s fun. It’s fun that he’s having fun.
“He’s really a lot more fun than he shows on the mat.”
On the mat, though, Munoz’s quiet, laid-back persona is one of his biggest attributes.
“He never gets extra,” Struck said. “If somebody hits him, it’s the same look. He looks the same win or lose, if the other kid has good sportsmanship or bad sportsmanship, that’s always been the best thing about him — you know what you’re going to get on the mat every time. He’s consistent.
“But if he smiles out there you know it’s a big deal.”
That consistency has made Munoz one of the top heavyweights in the state. He enters Saturday’s Jasper Semistate with a perfect 31-0 record and rated seventh in the 285-pound weight class by indianamat.com.
“I’m just chill, I just go with the flow I guess,” Munoz said after winning his third straight regional title last Saturday. “I just don’t want to be cocky. I feel like that would just bite me in the end.”
Munoz has plenty he could be cocky about. He’s a three-time sectional and regional champion with a 110-30 career record.
Still it’s been a steady climb for the gentle giant, who Struck has known since he began coaching him in elementary school.
“I used to bite him before matches when he was little because he was nervous,” Struck remembered with a laugh. “He got mad at me in middle school because I walked across the (football) field and bit him, I was the opposing coach.”
His freshman year Munoz went 9-15 in the regular season before reeling off three straight wins by pin to capture a sectional title.
As a sophomore, he took third at the Jeffersonville Sectional before rebounding to claim his first regional championship. He then took third at semistate before losing his first-round match at State to finish 39-10.
Last year, Munoz won sectional and regional titles before being pinned by Mooresville senior Robbie Gentry, who went on to finish sixth at state, in 2 minutes, 59 seconds in the semistate quarterfinals (a.k.a. the “ticket round”).
“I beat him at the beginning of the season at a tournament by decision, then he came out and he was hot and ready and he pinned me,” Munoz said. “Last year I came up short, so I’m expecting more — a state title.”
What will it take to get that?
“Hard work,” Munoz said. “Hard work and practice.”
One thing that has aided Munoz in practice and matches this season, according to Struck, was his return to the football field. After focusing solely on wrestling as a sophomore and junior, Munoz decided to return to the gridiron this year. He was a starting lineman for a team that made a surprise run to the sectional title.
“He was all-conference in football. I think that was the missing link in him not going to State last year, he wasn’t used to pushing around big, heavy guys. He went out for football this year and is undefeated,” Struck said. “He’s kind of our poster child right now between the football and wrestling teams with what the multi-sport athlete can do.”
That isn’t the only thing working in Munoz’s favor, according to Struck.
“He listens. He’s the best listener I’ve ever coached,” said the man who is in his 19th season as the Red Devils head coach. “He makes the adjustment immediately in the match, he doesn’t repeat mistakes. ... He’s never made the same mistake twice.
“One of the other things about him when he wrestles is he’s selfless. When the team score matters I’ll say, ‘Hey, we need a throw.’ He’s lost matches in his career just doing exactly what I’ve told him to do. He knows he could win, but he went and did it for the team. So I just have a lot of respect for him about how selfless he is.”
Those attributes, plus his work in the classroom, should make Munoz a sought-after college recruit.
“He hasn’t picked or even talked about college much yet. But he has a great GPA and being a heavyweight — because a lot of times in college all the heavies go play football — so he’s going to be fairly heavily-recruited, I believe, if he does what we think he can do this year.”
And what is that?
“Winning state is the goal,” Struck said. “He’s kind of done everything except for won a state title, so he has his sights set on that. That’s his goal, so we’re going to stick with it.”
If that happens, maybe then you’d see Munoz crack a smile.