FRANKLIN — Floyd Central finished second in the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association Class 3A state tournament this past Saturday at Franklin High School.
The Highlanders defeated Roncalli 40-27 in the first round of the eight-team event before edging Mishawaka 37-33 in the semifinals. East Central slipped past Floyd 33-32 in the final.
Senior Gavinn Alstott, juniors J Conway and Codei Khawaja, as well as freshman Hunter May, led the way, winning all three of their matches.
At 138, Alstott defeated Roncalli’s Kody Glithero 5-2 in his first match, beat Mishawaka’s Andrew Sinkovics 10-2 by major decision in his second and pinned East Central’s Rider Searcy in 3 minutes, 39 seconds in his third.
At 145, May defeated Roncalli’s Zach Wilson 9-3, Mishawaka’s Cameron Powell 5-1 and East Central’s Charlie Euson 6-1.
At 152, Conway topped Roncalli’s Andrew Stuck 21-5 by technical fall, pinned Mishawaka’s Keagen Mabie in 4:55 and defeated East Central’s Ben Wolf 14-5 by major decision.
Khawaja won by forfeit against Roncalli and pinned Mishawaka’s Brady Hunsberger in 59 seconds at 170 before moving up to 182 and topping East Central’s Samuel Ringer 18-7 by major decision in the final.
IHSWCA CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT
Saturday at Franklin High School
First round
FLOYD CENTRAL 40, RONCALLI 27
106 pounds: Rollin Douglas won by forfeit.
113: Braden Getz (R) d. Jacob Shackleford 6-3.
120: Lou Knable (FC) d. Patrick McGinley 21-5 by tech fall.
126: Bryce Lowery (R) pinned J.T. Fetz in 0:27.
132: Drew Willis (R) d. Jake Happel 5-3.
138: Gavinn Alstott (FC) d. Kody Glithero 5-2.
145: Hunter May (FC) d. Zach Wilson 9-3.
152: J Conway (FC) d. Andrew Stuck 21-5 by tech fall.
160: Luke Hansen (R) d. Bray Emerine 2-1.
170: Codei Khawaja (FC) won by forfeit.
182: Jase Robinson (FC) pinned Hadyn Ball in 3:22.
195: Sam Peeples (R) pinned Hudson Woolford in 0:44.
220: Justin Lewis (R) won by forfeit.
285: Jacob Lang (FC) won by forfeit.
Semifinals
FLOYD CENTRAL 37, MISHAWAKA 33
106 pounds: Douglas (FC) pinned Xavier Chavez in 5:30.
113: Shackleford (FC) d. Tyler Thomas 11-4.
120: Zar Walker (M) d. Knable 8-6 in OT.
126: Brodie Fogarty (M) pinned Fetz in 1:05.
132: Happel (FC) d. Isaac Valdez 9-5.
138: Alstott (FC) d. Andrew Sinkovics 10-2 by maj. dec.
145: May (FC) d. Cameron Powell 5-1.
152: Conway pinned Keagen Mabie in 4:55.
160: Emerine (FC) pinned Christian Chavez in 0:28.
170: Khawaja (FC) pinned Brady Hunsberger in 0:59.{div}182: Cody Timmerman (M) pinned Robinson in 1:21.
195: Garrett Sandefur (M) pinned Woolford in 0:36.
220: Jalen Thomas (M) won by forfeit.
285: Justice Binder (M) pinned Lang in 0:53.
Final
EAST CENTRAL 33, FLOYD CENTRAL 32
106 pounds: Shackleford (FC) won by forfeit.
113: Carson Whitehead (EC) pinned Douglas in 4:49.
120: Knable (FC) d. Dylan Lengerich 6-3.
126: Blake Wolf (EC) pinned Fetz in 0:27.
132: Happel (FC) d. Tanner Busch 2-1.
138: Alstott (FC) pinned Rider Searcy in 3:39.
145: May (FC) d. Charlie Euson 6-1.
152: Conway (FC) d. Ben Wolf 14-5 by maj. dec.
160: Emerine (FC) d. David Nash 9-6.
170: Bryer Hall (EC) pinned Robinson in 0:26.
182: Khawaja (FC) d. Samuel Ringer 18-7 by maj. dec.
195: Ryan Bovard (EC) pinned Woolford in 0:39.
220: Kole Viel (EC) won by forfeit.
285: Austin Cox (EC) d. Jacob Lang 1-0.
Struck named NHSSCA Coach of the Year
Jeff coach Danny Struck, who also teaches strength and conditioning at the school, has been named the National High School Strength Coaches Association (NHSSCA) Coach of the Year in Indiana.
Struck, who is in his 19th year as head coach of the Red Devils, was elected to the Indiana Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame last year.
Struck is a 1995 graduate of Jennings County High School and ‘99 grad of the University of Indianapolis.
