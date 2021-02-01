JEFFERSONVILLE — Charlestown partied like it was 1995 Saturday afternoon at Johnson Arena.
That's because the Pirates captured their first sectional title in 21 years that day at Johnson Arena. Charlestown edged the host Red Devils by 4.5 points for the team trophy at the Jeffersonville Sectional.
The Pirates won five of the 14 weight classes and had three runners-up while qualifying all of its wrestlers — the top-four finishers in each weight class advance — for next Saturday's Jeffersonville Regional. Charlestown finished with 273 to Jeff's 268.5. Corydon Central (130.5), Salem (105) and Eastern (104.5) rounded out the top five. Silver Creek was sixth (80.5), Providence eighth (61), Borden ninth (44), Rock Creek 11th (28) and New Washington 12th (24).
"It's been our goal all year," Charlestown coach Adam Doherty said. "We knew coming in it was going to take everybody scoring. Jeff's good, we knew there were four or five matches that could go either way and it was really going to be a coin toss coming down to that last round. I talked to the the guys about everybody being important and with this close of a finish it was 4 1/2 (points), every single match was important whether it was first round or wrestling for third and fourth, it was just as important as the guys in the finals.
"I'm proud of the effort, I'm proud of nobody getting down and coming back and continuing to wrestle and it worked out. It was a battle, but it worked out."
Charlestown's champions were Colin Knox (138), Ben Phillips (152), Deke Brown (182), Manuel Ordorica (195) and Lucas Gagnon (220).
Gagnon's 2-1 triumph over Jeff's Jaybreon Litsey was the clincher for Charlestown.
"I came in as an underdog, especially because of losing to him twice (earlier in the season)," Gagnon said. "The coaches broke down everything that would happen. ... It was just a good match. Props to Penguin (Litsey) for wrestling so hard and being a humble and generous competitor. I'm just really happy and stoked for the team."
The runner-up Red Devils had six champs — Robert Cline (120), Devin McDaniel (126), Jeramiah Cain (132), Connor Gilles (145), Hayden Bartle (160) and Matt Munoz (285).
The three-time defending champion Red Devils lost one wrestler to a COVID-related issue before the tournament started.
"Just in the first round alone he would've scored seven points with a forfeit," Jeff coach Danny Struck said. "That was hurtful, but part of winning this year is beating COVID. They beat us and they beat COVID, so congrats to Charlestown and Coach Doherty, a long time coming for them."
In one of the gutty performances of the day was by Gilles. The senior suffered an injury early in the first period, but after a short stoppage, he returned to the mat and outlasted previously-unbeaten Lody Cheatham of Borden 7-5.
"I've never once, ever, that's the first injury time he's ever took in seven years — I've coached him since elementary (school) — and I've never seen him take an injury timeout," Struck said. "I knew something hurt when it happened, so I'm super-proud of him for being hurt and pushing through it."
New Washington senior Austin Taylor won his third sectional title, taking first at 170.
The sixth-place Dragons were led by a trio of third-place finishers — T.J. Bagshaw (126), Cole Bagshaw (132) and Carver Hoffman (170).
The eighth-place Pioneers were paced by a trio of fourth-place finishers — Eli Theobald (106), Henry Lovan (113) and Craig Bratcher (160).
The 11th-place Lions were led by junior Kendrick Payton, who finished third at 195 to become the first-year program's first regional qualifier.
JEFFERSONVILLE SECTIONAL
Saturday at Johnson Arena
Team scores: 1. Charlestown 273, 2. Jeffersonville 268.5, 3. Corydon Central 130.5, 4. Salem 105, 5. Eastern 104.5, 6. Silver Creek 80.5, 7. North Harrison 79, 8. Providence 61, 9. Borden 44, 10. Crawford County 35, 11. Rock Creek 28, 12. New Washington 24.
Individual championship matches
106 pounds: Donnie Feeler (CR) d. Zane Schreck (CC) 10-3; 3rd — Kamm Vangilder (C) pinned Eli Theobald (P) in 4:25.
113: Bryson Rowley (CC) d. Collin Cain (J) 10-4; 3rd — Carson Collier (C) d. Henry Lovan (P) 3-2.
120: Robert Cline (J) pinned Gavin Salisbury (C) in 2:39; 3rd — Layne Owen (CC) won by forfeit.
126: Devin McDaniel (J) d. Alex Sheehan (C) 13-4 by major dec.; 3rd — T.J. Bagshaw (SC) d. Landen Dale (B) 5-3.
132: Jeramiah Cain (J) pinned Jakob Lewellen (C) in 1:14; 3rd — Cole Bagshaw (SC) pinned Ben Boman (CC) in 2:05.
138: Colin Knox (C) pinned Jalen Stephens (S) in 3:18; 3rd — Bradley Owen (J) d. Gavin Clark (SC) 13-5 by major dec.
145: Connor Gilles (J) d. Lody Cheatham (B) 7-5; 3rd — Mason Martin (E) pinned Braden Moore (C) in 4:53.
152: Ben Phillips (C) d. Marcus Martin (E) by forfeit; 3rd — Danny Bowling (S) pinned Gustyn Wright (CC) in 3:44.
160: Hayden Bartle (J) d. Micah Keltner (C) 10-1 by major dec.; 3rd — Bryce Gentry (CC) d. Craig Bratcher (P) 8-6.
170: Austin Taylor (NW) pinned Nathan Eihusen (J) in 4:35; 3rd — Carver Hoffman (SC) pinned Braden Morgan (C) in 2:39.
182: Deke Brown (C) d. Evan Clayton (J) 5-3; 3rd — Noah Kendall (NH) pinned Gunner Pickerill (E) in 4:59.
195: Manuel Ordorica (C) d. Greg Shingleton (J) 6-5; 3rd — Kendrick Payton (RC) pinned Bryce Rhinehart (S) in 1:54.
220: Lucas Gagnon (C) d. Jaybreon Litsey (J) 2-1; 3rd — Chase Straub (CC) pinned Seth Kendall (NH) in 0:55.
285: Matthew Munoz (J) pinned Seth Johnson (CC) in 1:53; 3rd — Jimmy Gibson (S) pinned Austin Ramirez-Wilkerson (C) in 2:29.
