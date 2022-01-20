CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown captured its third consecutive Mid-Southern Conference title Thursday night.
The host Pirates won four of the 14 weight classes en route to 241 points — 90 more than runner-up North Harrison. Corydon Central (128), Salem (120) and Scottsburg (108) rounded out the top five. Silver Creek was sixth with 86.
Charlestown was led by senior Ben Phillips, who tied the program record for career pins (82) with a trio of them. He pinned Silver Creek’s Carver Hoffman in 1 minute, 28 seconds to win the 170-pound weight class and claim his fourth MSC title.
Others victorious for the Pirates included freshman Ethan Caldwell at 106, senior Jakob Lewellen at 138 and junior Braden Moore at 152.
MID-SOUTHERN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Thursday at Charlestown
Team scores: 1. Charlestown 241, 2. North Harrison 151, 3. Corydon Central 128, 4. Salem 120, 5. Scottsburg 108, 6. Silver Creek 86, 7. Eastern 65.
106 pounds: Final — Ethan Caldwell (C) won by forfeit.
113: Final — Bryson Rowley (CC) pinned Carson Collier (C) in 3:28; 3rd — Alexander Flemming (E) d. Gracelyn Williams (Salem) 10-0 by majority decision.
120: Final — Zane Schreck (CC) pinned Harley Shockey (Salem) in 1:09; 3rd — Gavin Salisbury (C) pinned Caden Cooper (NH) in 1:55.
126: Final — Jayden Owsley (CC) pinned Ashton McGinnis (NH) in 2:16; 3rd — Trey Smith (S) d. Logan Latiolais (C) 12-2 by maj. dec.
132: FInal — Kellan Carter (Scottsburg) pinned Jesse Wheeler (C) in 1:58; 3rd — Alex Waylen (SC) won by forfeit.
138: Final — Jakob Lewellen (C) d. Cole Bagshaw (SC) by forfeit; 3rd — Zayne Paulley (Salem) d. Gabe Pugh (E) 5-2.
145: Final — Evan Bowling (Salem) pinned Pearce Hubbart (NH) in 0:54; 3rd — Zach Shackmey (SC) pinned Matthew Cox (C) in 2:56.
152: Final — Braden Moore (C) d. Blake McGlaughlin (Salem) 4-2; 3rd — Carl Petty (Scottsburg) pinned Ryland Dupin (E) in 0:38.
160: Final — Kaeden Owen (CC) d. Parker Rhodes (NH) 7-1; 3rd — Sean McAfee (C) pinned Avery Lytle (Scottsburg) in 1:00.
170: Final — Ben Phillips (C) pinned Carver Hoffman (SC) in 1:28; 3rd — Bryce Gentry (CC) pinned Noah Kendall (NH) in 2:01.
182: Final — Noah Phelps (NH) pinned Clay McClelland (C) in 3:52; 3rd — Caleb Carroll (CC) pined Jacob Losey (SC) in 2:29.
195: Final — Bryson Mata (Scottsburg) pinned Jackson Emerson (NH) in 5:39; 3rd — Bryson Love (C) d. Gunner Pickerill (E) in 2:17, injury.
220: Final — Seth Kendall (NH) pinned Mike Abney (E) in 3:15; 3rd — Malachi Rios (C) pinned Bryce Mack (S) in 3:39.
285: Final — Grayson Hunt (Salem) pinned Landon King (NH) in 1:41; 3rd — Trevor Gregory (C) pinned Eli Newman (SC) in 0:30.
