CORYDON — Led by five weight-class winners, Charlestown finished second in Saturday’s Mid-Southern Conference Championships at Corydon Central.
The host Panthers won the team title, their first since 2005, with 213 points — 11.5 more than the Pirates. Salem took third (146.5) while Scottsburg (112) and North Harrison (105) rounded out the top-five. Silver Creek scored 82 points to place sixth in the seven-team event.
Charlestown’s champions were junior Carson Collier (at 113 pounds), freshman Jordan Guerrero (152), senior Braden Moore (160), freshman Boomer Hester (170) and senior Malachi Rios (220).
Collier pinned Salem’s Braedyn Leep in 2 minutes, 14 seconds in the 113 final.
Guerrero pinned Salem’s Brandon Cornwell in 5:49 in the 152 final.
Moore defeated Salem’s Evan Bowling 9-2 in the 160 final.
Hester outlasted Corydon Central senior Bryce Gentry 7-5 in the 170 final.
Rios pinned Silver Creek senior Eli Newman in 2:47 in the 220 final.
The Pirates also had three runners-up. They were Noah Phillips (126), Austin Tullis (138) and Sean McAfee (182).
The sixth-place Dragons were led by senior Cole Bagshaw, the team’s lone weight-class champ. Bagshaw outlasted Tullis 11-5 in the 138 final.
MSC CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday at Corydon Central
Team scores: 1. Corydon Central 213, 2. Charlestown 201.5, 3. Salem 146.5, 4. Scottsburg 112, 5. North Harrison 105, 6. Silver Creek 82, 7. Eastern 74.5.
106 pounds — Final: Brayden Walters (Salem) pinned Wyatt Schreck (CC) in 0:55; 3rd: Christian Bergstrom (SC) d. Denver Lopez (CH) by forfeit.
113 — Final: Carson Collier (CH) pinned Braedyn Leep (Salem) in 2:14; 3rd: Hunter Pitts (CC) pinned Alexander Fleming (E) in 1:24.
120 — Final: Jayden Owsley (CC) pinned Colin Jones (E) in 1:58; 3rd: Roland Young (NH) pinned Gracelyn Williams (Salem) in 1:32.
126 — Final: Zane Schreck (CC) pinned Noah Phillips (CH) in 1:16; 3rd: Jonah Morgan (Salem) pinned Trevor Hall (S-burg) in 2:49.
132 — Final: Daniel Stiner (NH) pinned Harley Schocke (Salem) in 2:49; 3rd: Layne Owen (CC) pinned Caleb Denton (CH) in 1:51.
138 — Final: Cole Bagshaw (SC) d. Austin Tullis (CH) 11-5; 3rd: Justin Ray (CC) pinned Cole Salkeld (S-burg) in 0:29.
145 — Final: Gabe Pugh (E) pinned Ben Boman (CC) in 3:32; 3rd: Trey Hawk (CH) pinned Zayne Paulley (Salem) in 1:50.
152 — Final: Jordan Guerrero (CH) pinned Brandon Cornwell (Salem) in 5:49; 3rd: Evan Haag (CC) d. Ryland Dupin (E) 6-4.
160 — FInal: Braden Moore (CH) d. Evan Bowling (Salem) 9-2; 3rd: Jonas Sutton (CC) d. Landon Shuck (S-burg) 10-8 (OT).
170 — Final: Boomer Hester (CH) d. Bryce Gentry (CC) 7-5; 3rd: Brady Briscoe (Salem) d. Zach Fickas (E) 8-4.
182 — Final: Braden Morgan (S-burg) pinned Sean McAfee (CH) in 3:20; 3rd: Noah Kendall (NH) d. Dylan Gentry (CC) 12-5.
195 — Final: Bryson Mata (S-burg) d. Caleb Carroll (CC) 14-0 by majority decision; 3rd: Jacob Losey (SC) pinned Elio Hernandez (NH) in 3:48.
220 — Final: Malachi Rios (CH) pinned Eli Newman (SC) in 2:47; 3rd: Payton King (NH) pinned Brice Mack (S-burg) in 2:47.
285 — Final: Ben Craig (S-burg) pinned Hayden Williams (NH) in 2:43; 3rd: Isaac Gerdon (CC) pinned Miles Kerber (SC) in 2:59.
