WRESTLING: Postseason begins with sectionals Saturday

The postseason begins at 32 sectional sites across the state Saturday morning.
Locally, Floyd Central and New Albany will compete in the Southridge Sectional at Huntingburg.
Meanwhile, the seven Clark County teams (Borden, Charlestown, Jeffersonville, New Washington, Providence, Rock Creek and Silver Creek) will take part in the Jeffersonville Sectional.
With that in mind, here are three local storylines to watch Saturday.
1. JEFFERSONVILLE GOES FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE TITLE
The host Red Devils are the three-time defending Jeffersonville Sectional champs. They’ll go for four in a row this weekend.
Last year, the Red Devils topped runner-up Tell City by 45.5 points and third-place Charlestown by 106.5. Things could be closer this year.
Jeff is led by heavyweight Matt Munoz. The senior, who’ll be trying for his third sectional title at 285 pounds, was undefeated (25-0) during the regular season. He’s rated No. 3 in the southern semistate, which is slated to be at Jasper this year, by indianamat.com.
The Red Devils also feature seniors Connor Gilles (22-4 at 145 pounds), Jeramiah Cain (18-8 at 132) and Greg Shingleton (17-9 at 195), as well as junior Evan Clayton (19-4 at 182).
Jeff’s biggest competition for the team title could come from Charlestown, which hasn’t won a sectional since 1995. The Pirates edged the Red Devils 34-31 in a dual meet earlier this month.
Charlestown is led by senior Colin Knox and junior Ben Phillips, who both enter the postseason unbeaten (Knox 19-0, Phillips 28-0). Knox, who won sectional and regional titles at 120 last year, is ranked eighth at 138 in the southern semistate, while Phillips is rated fifth at 152.
Charlestown also features seniors Deke Brown (24-2 at 182), Manuel Ordorica (19-2 at 195) and Lucas Gagnon (17-3 at 220), as well as junior Jakob Lewellen (26-2 at 132) and freshman Kamm Vangilder (20-3 at 106). Brown won a sectional title at 170 last year.
The Pirates have 11 returning regional-qualifiers in their lineup Saturday while the Red Devils will have nine.
"(Charlestown) coach (Adam) Doherty has done an awesome job with his young men," Jeffersonville coach Danny Struck said. "We have went back and forth this season in dual meets. Sectionals will be a fun season-ending trilogy to this friendly rivalry. Many of our wrestlers are 1-1 against each other and have the same mindset in their individual matches as they do the team score."
2. FLOYD CENTRAL TRIES TO MAKE IT TWO IN A ROW
Last year the Highlanders edged Jasper by 1.5 points to win the Southridge Sectional title, their fourth in five seasons.
Floyd should be a strong contender for its fifth team championship in six seasons. The Highlanders are ranked 15th in indianamat.com’s state power poll.
They are led by senior Gavinn Alstott and junior J Conway.
Alstott is aiming for his fourth sectional title in his fourth different weight class after winning at 106 as a freshman, 113 as a sophomore and 126 as a junior. He was 16-2 during the regular season and is rated third at 138 pounds in the southern semistate.
Conway, meanwhile, is going for his third sectional title in his third different weight class after capturing 126 as a freshman and 138 as a sophomore. Conway was unbeaten (17-0) during the regular season and is ranked second at 152 in the semistate.
Floyd also features Lou Knable (14-4 at 120), who is rated sixth in the semistate; freshman Hunter May (17-2 at 145), who is ranked third in the semistate; freshman Bray Emerine (13-7 at 160), who is seventh in the semistate and junior Codei Khawaja (16-1 at 170), who is third in the semistate. Knable was a sectional champ at 106 and Khawaja at 145 last year.
3. SEVERAL OTHERS SHOULD CONTEND FOR TITLES
In addition to those already mentioned, there are several other wrestlers who enter Saturday with solid shots at winning their respective weight classes.
New Washington senior Austin Taylor will try for his third sectional title at Jeff. He’s 6-0 at 170 this year.
Borden junior Lody Cheatham is undefeated (18-0) at 145 pounds this season. He was third in that weight class at last year’s Jeff Sectional.
Silver Creek sophomores Cole Bagshaw (18-7 at 132) and Carver Hoffman (16-6 at 170) could contend for titles in their respective weight classes. They were both runners-up at last week’s Mid-Southern Conference Championships.
Providence sophomore Henry Lovan is 21-6 at 113. He was fourth at 106 in last year’s Jeffersonville Sectional.
Rock Creek junior Kendrick Payton is 12-3 at 195.
At Southridge, a pair of New Albany wrestlers could contend for titles. They are junior Paul King and senior Jordan Roberson. King was 22-1 during the regular season and is rated third in the semistate at 126. Roberson, meanwhile, is 15-4 at 138. He won the sectional title at 132 last year.