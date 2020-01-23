JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville won 10 of the 14 weight classes to knock off New Albany 57-18 in a dual meet Thursday night.
The Red Devils won four matches by forfeit, five by pins and one by decision.
Collin Cain (106 pounds), Jeramiah Cain (126), Cody Matherly (195) and Matt Munoz (285) were victorious by forfeit while Adonis Boyd (132), Bradley Owens (138), Ethan Fox (152), Greg Shingleton (182) and Ethan Rogers (220) won by pin. At 145, Connor Gilles outlasted Jaden Grant 5-3.
The Bulldogs picked up two wins by pins, from Amari DeJesus (113) and Cameron Smith (170), and two by decision — Paul King edged Devin McDaniel 7-5 at 120 while Noah Trejo slipped past Austin Smith 6-5 at 160.
"My favorite part of the dual is just having the elementary, both middle schools and our high schools together as one. This meet promotes our community and our wrestling community as much as any event," Jeff coach Danny Struck said.
The Red Devils end their regular season with an 18-5 record. All five of their losses have been to top-15 teams.
