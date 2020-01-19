MADISON — Jeffersonville edged Floyd Central for second place, but neither could catch Columbus East at Saturday’s Hoosier Hills Conference meet.
The Olympians won four of the 14 weight classes, and had runner-up finishes in six others, en route to 258.5 points — 37.5 more than the runner-up Red Devils and 43 ahead of the Highlanders — at Madison’s Salm Gymnasium.
“We knew that Columbus East was tough and we were going to have to have a perfect day, and we came pretty close to it, and still couldn’t even come out [on top],” Floyd Central coach Brandon Sisson said.
Jeff finished 58 points behind Columbus East last year.
“I feel like we’re making big gains,” Red Devils coach Danny Struck said. “The last two years of conference championship was a little more spread between first and second.”
Jeff had four conference champions and one runner-up. Cody Matherly (at 195 pounds), Ethan Rogers (220) and Matthew Munoz (285) won their second HHC titles. Matherly won his first two matches by pin — the second in 17 seconds — before rolling to a 13-2 major decision in the final. Rogers won his first match by forfeit and his second by a 14-6 major decision before defeating 24-3 James Covey of Bedford North Lawrence to improve to 33-2 on the season. Munoz won his first match by pin in 1:33 and his second by disqualification before outlasting East’s Ashton Hartwell 4-1 in the final.
Meanwhile Jeff junior Devin McDaniel won the 120-pound weight class.
“I’m super-excited for Devin McDaniel, that’s his first conference championship,” Struck said. “He’s been working hard and he’s happy.”
McDaniel won his first match by forfeit, his second 7-5 and then beating East’s Bo Wagner 10-4 in the final.
“I was sitting there getting ready, being nervous and I just started shaking so I would just stop being nervous,” McDaniel said. “Then once I got out on the mat I was like, ‘I’m ready for this.’
“I knew he was going to be quick on the mat, and I had to be quicker, so during practice I changed by practice partner to Adonis Boyd, and it really helped me.”
The Highlanders had five weight-class winners — Lou Knable at 106, Gavinn Alstott at 126, J Conway at 138, Codei Khawaja at 145 and Jonathan Kervin at 152.
“Overall I’m not disappointed with how our guys wrestled, some of them stepped up,” said Sisson, who also got runner-up finishes from Jake Happel at 132 and Dayeen Khawaja at 170. “Jake, he was a four-seed and made the finals and was in a tight match [losing 5-3]. Lou Knable won his first conference, so that was fun to see, and Kervin and Alstott do what they do.”
Kervin won his first match by forfeit before recording a pair of pins in 3:14 and 1:06, respectively, to win his title. Alstott also won his first match by forfeit, then his second in a 41-second pin before beating Boyd by a 12-1 major decision. Both improved to 30-1 on the season.
Meanwhile Conway also improved to 30-1 with a pair of wins by pins (1:11 and 3:15) before beating East’s Jacob Shaver 24-7 by technical fall in the final. On his way to the title, the sophomore also set a single-season program record for takedowns — surpassing Sisson and Floyd assistant Cooper Samuels in the process.
“It ‘s pretty cool just having broke one of my coaches’ records, it was fun,” Conway said.
New Albany’s Jordan Roberson took the title at 132. He won his first match in a pin in 1:13 and his second 6-4 before outlasting Happel 5-3 in the final.
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE
Saturday at Madison
Team scores: 1. Columbus East 258.5; 2. Jeffersonville 221; 3. Floyd Central 215.5; 4. Seymour 129; 5. Jennings County 118; 6. Madison 117; 7. Bedford North Lawrence 88.5; 8. New Albany 85.
Individual championship & third-place matches
106 pounds: Lou Knable (FC) d. Liam Krueger (CE) 3-1; 3rd: Jenn Ramirez (JC) pinned Collin Cain (J) 1 minute, 50 seconds.
113: Noah Lykins (CE) d. Bryce Turner (M) 19-2 in tech. fall; 3rd: Robert Cline (J) pinned Amari DeJesus (NA) in 3:53.
120: Devin McDaniel (J) d. Bo Wagner (CE) 10-4; 3rd: Paul King (NA) d. Noah Burkhardt (M) 3-2.
126: Gavinn Alstott (FC) d. Adonis Boyd (J) by major dec. 12-1; 3rd: Sam Castetter (S) d. Teagan Johnson (JC) 4-0.
132: Jordan Roberson (NA) d. Jake Happel (FC) 5-3; 3rd: Derik Hutchens (BNL) d. Nate Banister (S) 8-5.
138: J Conway (FC) d. Jacob Shaver (CE) 24-7 by tech. fall; 3rd: Ben Kriete (S) d. Hayden Bartle (J) 6-0.
145: Codei Khawaja (FC) d. Tyler Williams (CE) 9-6; 3rd: Connor Gilles (J) d. Jake Kriete (S) 5-0.
152: Jonathan Kervin (FC) pinned Eli Pollitt (CE) in 1:06; 3rd: Ethan Fox (J) d. Mason Long (M) by major dec. 13-5.
160: Kade Law (CE) d. Jacob Rotert (S) 8-5; 3rd: Austin Smith (J) d. Rusty Vaughn (JC) 9-4 in SV.
170: Sam Morrill (CE) pinned Dayeen Khawaja (FC) in 3:28; 3rd: Van Skinner (M) pinned Drake Huber (BNL) in 0:59.
182: Noah White (CE) d. Cameron Woodard (JC) by major dec. 10-2; 3rd: Sean Burk (FC) d. Greg Shingleton (J) 3-2.
195: Cody Matherly (J) d. Crayton Morrison (JC) by major dec. 13-2; 3rd: Brody Shipley (S) d. Jackson Early (FC) 6-0.
220: Ethan Rogers (J) d. James Covey (BNL) 11-4; 3rd: Shawn Tyler pinned Tucker Adams (M) 2:24.
285: Matthew Munoz (J) d. Ashton Hartwell (CE) 4-1; 3rd: Carlos Ortiz (S) d. Dylan Fulton (M) 3-2.
