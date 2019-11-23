BEECH GROVE — Led by a pair of individual runners-up, Jeffersonville finished fifth in Saturday's 2019 Capital City Classic at Beech Grove.
Led by six weight-class winners, Perry Meridian took home the team title with 259.5 points — 57 more than runner-up Franklin Central. Westfield (189.5), Plainfield (160.5) and the Red Devils (142) rounded out the top five.
Jeff was led by senior Adonis Boyd and junior Matthew Munoz. Boyd took second at 126 pounds, while Munoz did the same at 285.
Boyd won his first match in a 53-second pin and his second by a 9-4 decision before losing 9-2 to Plainfield junior Cameron Allen in the final.
Meanwhile Munoz won his first match with a pin in 1:07 and his second by a 4-2 decision before falling 10-4 to Franklin Central junior Antone Alexander in the championship bout.
Also for Jeff, seniors Connor Giles and Ethan Rogers took third at 145 and 220, respectively, while freshman Hayden Bartle and sophomore Austin Smith finished fourth at 138 and 160, respectively.
