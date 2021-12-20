JEFFERSONVILLE — The annual Jeff Classic high school wrestling tournament again brought dozens of schools to Southern Indiana on Saturday to compete in one of the top events in the area.
Host Jeffersonville High School finished second as a team, with Oldham County winning the overall competition with a score of 230.0
Among local schools, Charlestown finished fourth, Corydon came in seventh place and New Albany garnered a 10th place finish.
The top performers in each weight class from a Clark County school were given a medal. Those winners were:
• Ethan Caldwell-Charlestown High School(106)
• Aiden Stellato-Jeffersonville High School(113)
• Dawson Slaughter-Jeffersonville High School(120)
• Collin Cain-Jeffersonville High School(126)
• Noah Cain-Jeffersonville High School(132)
• Jakob Lewellen-Charlestown High School(138)
• Bradley Owen-Jeffersonville High School(145)
• Lody Cheatham-Borden (152)
• Kolton Gettings-Jeffersonville High School(160)
• Ben Phillips-Charlestown High School(170)
• Greg Shingleton-Jeffersonville High School(182)
• Evan Clayton-Jeffersonville High School(195)
• Malachi Rios-Charlestown High School(220)
• Callin Corbin-Jeffersonville High School(285)
