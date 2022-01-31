JEFFERSONVILLE — Three hundred sixty-five days after its three-year reign ended, Jeffersonville regained the sectional title.
One year after Charlestown edged the Red Devils by 4.5 points, Jeff won six of the 14 weight classes en route to 275 points and its fourth Jeffersonville Sectional championship in five years Saturday at Johnson Arena.
“It was a long year after we lost last year,” Jeff coach Danny Struck said. “We had some kids go wrestle 55 or 60 matches in the offseason. We didn’t really take a weekend off. ... It was a long year trying to work back to where they got today.”
The Pirates were the runners-up with 177.5 points while Corydon Central (166.5), North Harrison (137) and Providence (110) rounded out the top five. Additionally, Borden was seventh (95.5), Silver Creek eighth (61), New Washington ninth (41) and Clarksville 12th (29).
Jeffersonville’s weight-class winners were junior Collin Cain (126 pounds), junior Noah Cain (132), junior Hayden Bartle (152), senior Greg Shingleton (182), senior Evan Clayton (195) and senior Colin Corbin (285).
Collin Cain won his first two matches by pins before defeating Corydon Central’s Jayden Owsley 7-3 in the final. Meanwhile his twin brother, Noah, won his semifinal match with a 37-second pin before pinning Charlestown’s Jesse Wheeler in 51 seconds in the final.
Bartle won all three of his matches by pins (in 15 seconds, 1:43 and 4:14).
“Going into my first match I was a little nervous, just to start the day out. But Struck was in my ear all day — ‘Just go in there and finish’em quick. Just get in and get out,’” Bartle said.
Shingleton, meanwhile, entered the sectional with a 7-9 record on the season. However, he won his first two matches by pins (in 1:42 and 2:35) before defeating Corydon’s Caleb Carroll 16-0 by technical fall in the final.
“He happened to wrestle the toughest meets of the year. All his losses were to Top 10-ranked kids, so it was a very deceiving record,” Struck said. “He kind of walked through the whole tournament. It was nice to see him have that accolade before he goes off to the military.”
After winning his semifinal match with a 48-second pin, Clayton pinned North Harrison’s Jackson Emerson in 40 seconds in the final.
“I wanted to get it done quick just because the nerves get to me,” Clayton said. “I took him down and put him in a cradle and pinned him in 40 seconds. So that was pretty exciting.”
“Evan Clayton had come close a number of times,” Struck added. “Him and Greg, I think, were both in the finals three times and this was the first time they won it. It was nice they both finally got to win it.”
Corbin was dominant in the heavyweight division. He won all four of his matches by pins, including one in 5:23 over Corydon’s Seth Johnson, in the final.
“I never expected myself to actually win one, because this is my first year wrestling varsity,” Corbin said. “So It’s really exciting for me to win it.”
Runner-up Charlestown was led by senior champions Jakob Lewellen (138) and Ben Phillips (170).
Lewellen won his first match with a 55-second pin before triumphing 18-2 by tech fall in the semis. In the final, he defeated Silver Creek’s Cole Bagshaw 4-0.
“It feels great. I came in, wanting nothing less than a first place,” Lewellen said.
Phillips won his three matches by pins, to become the Pirates’ all-time leader in that regard. He capped it off by pinning Creek’s Carver Hoffman in 3:31 in the final to improve to 35-0 on the season.
Meanwhile Borden senior Lody Cheatham became that young program’s first-ever sectional champion. He won his first match at 145 with a 24-second pin before triumphing at 1:28 in the semis. Cheatham then defeated Jeff’s Bradley Owen 10-5 in the final to improve to 32-3 on the season.
JEFFERSONVILLE SECTIONAL
Saturday at Johnson Arena
Team scores: 1. Jeffersonville 275, 2. Charlestown 177.5, 3. Corydon Central 166.5, 4. North Harrison 137, 5. Providence 110, 6. Salem 97, 7. Borden 95.5, 8. Silver Creek 61, 9. New Washington 41, 10. Eastern 34, 11. Crawford County 32, 12. Clarksville 29.
106 pounds: Final — Donnie Feeler (CRAW) pinned AJ Franklin (NW) in 1:23; 3rd-place — Kalob Manning (P) d. Ethan Caldwell (CHAR) 9-1 by majority decision.
113: Final — Bryson Rowley (CC) pinned Eli Theobald (P) in 5:41; 3rd — Aiden Stellato (J) pinned Carson Collier (CHAR) in 4:18.
120: Final — Zane Schreck (CC) pinned Henry Lovan (P) in 1:53; 3rd — Dawson Slaughter (J) pinned Harley Schocke (S) in 1:31.
126: Final — Collin Cain (J) d. Jayden Owsley (CC) 7-3; 3rd — Landen Dale (B) pinned Ashton McGinnis (NH) in 2:03.
132: Final — Noah Cain (J) pinned Jesse Wheeler (CHAR) in 0:51; 3rd — Jackson Hoffman (B) pinned Gunner Pate (NH) in 2:01.
138: Final — Jakob Lewellen (CHAR) d. Cole Bagshaw (SC) 4-0; 3rd — Gabe Pugh (E) pinned Nizaiah Carr (J) 2:24.
145: Final — Lody Cheatham (B) d. Bradley Owen (J) 10-5; 3rd — Evan Bowling (S) pinned Steven Gray (P) in 2:15.
152: Final — Hayden Bartle (J) pinned Blake McGlaughlin (S) in 4:14; 3rd — Braden Moore (CHAR) d. Craig Bratcher (P) 8-4.
160: Final — Kaeden Owen (CC) pinned Nathan Eihusen (J) in 5:55; 3rd — Parker Rhodes (NH) d. Sean McAfee (CHAR) 7-0.
170: Final — Ben Phillips (CHAR) pinned Carver Hoffman (SC) in 3:31; 3rd — Bryce Gentry (CC) pinned Kolton Gettings (J) in 0:54.
182: Final — Greg Shingleton (J) d. Caleb Carroll (CC) 16-0 by technical fall; 3rd — Clay McClelland (CHAR) d. Noah Phelps (NH) 5-4.
195: Final — Evan Clayton (J) pinned Jackson Emerson (NH) in 0:40; 3rd — Brady Weatherford (B) pinned Johnathan Henke (CC) in 1:34.
220: Final — Seth Kendall (NH) pinned Malachi Rios (CHAR) in 1:44; 3rd — Mike Abney (E) pinned Dillon Mouser (J) in 1:19.
285: Final — Colin Corbin (J) pinned Seth Johnson (CC) in 5:23; 3rd — Grayson Hunt (S) pinned Landon King (NH) 1:17.
