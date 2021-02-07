JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville finished as the regional runner-up for the fifth straight season Saturday.
Columbus East claimed its fifth consecutive regional championship. The Olympians won five of the 14 weight classes en route to 236 points to claim the Jeffersonville Regional. The Red Devils tallied 133 points while Charlestown took third with 114. Borden took 10th (18) while New Washington placed 12th (13) and Rock Creek 14th (seven).
The top four finishers in each weight class advance to next Saturday's Jasper Semistate.
Jeff had a pair of regional champions in seniors Connor Gilles (145 pounds) and Matt Munoz (285).
The Red Devils had eight other semistate qualifiers. They were Collin Cain (fourth at 113), Robert Cline (fourth at 120), Devin McDaniel (second at 126), Jeramiah Cain (second at 132), Hayden Bartle (fourth at 160), Nathan Eihusen (fourth at 170), Evan Clayton (third at 182) and Greg Shingleton (third at 195).
The third-place Pirates, who were coming off their first sectional title in 26 years, had four weight-class winners. They were Colin Knox at 138, Ben Phillips at 152, Deke Brown at 182 and Manuel Ordorica at 195.
The Pirates had two other semistate qualifiers. They were Jakob Lewellen (third at 132) and Lucas Gagnon (third at 220).
The 10th-place Braves were led by junior Lody Cheatham, who was the runner-up at 145.
The Mustangs were paced by senior Austin Taylor, who took third at 170, while the Lions were led by Kendrick Payton, who finished fourth at 195.
JEFFERSONVILLE REGIONAL
Saturday at Johnson Arena
Team scores: 1. Columbus East 236, 2. Jeffersonville 133, 3. Charlestown 114, 4. Madison 112, 5. Corydon Central 38, 6 (tie). Columbus North, Jennings County 31, 8. Scottsburg 24, 9. Crawford County 22, 10. Borden 18, 11. Salem 16, 12. New Washington 13, 13. Brown County 11, 14. Rock Creek 7, 15 (tie). Eastern, Southwestern, Switzerland County 6.
Individual championship matches
106 pounds: Donnie Feeler (Crawford) d. Liam Krueger (CE) 4-1; 3rd — Zane Schreck (CC) d. Kelsey Bilz (M) 12-3 by major dec.
113: Noah Lykins (CE) d. Bryson Rowley (CC) 15-0 by tech. fall; 3rd — Kellen Carter (Scottsburg) pinned Collin Cain (J) in 1:33.
120: Jace Walls (M) pinned Jason Shuey (CN) in 3:41; 3rd — Nathan Anderson (CE) d. Robert Cline (J) 6-5.
126: Noah Burkhardt (M) pinned Devin McDaniel (J) in 4:42; 3rd — Jayden Criswell (Scottsburg) d. Bo Wagner (CE) 9-6.
132: Reece Fisher (CE) d. Jeramiah Cain (J) 3-2; 3rd — Jakob Lewellen (CH) d. Jacob Wolf (Switz) by forfeit.
138: Colin Knox (CH) d. Joey Moran (JC) 10-4; 3rd — Tony Ruiz-Tapia (CE) d. Jalen Stephens (Salem) by forfeit.
145: Connor Gilles (J) d. Lody Cheatham (B) 9-1 by major dec.; 3rd — Eli Pollitt (CE) d. Mason Martin (E) 5-4.
152: Ben Phillips (CH) d. Tyler Williams (CE) 5:41 in injury; 3rd — Gavin Bateman (JC) pinned Danny Bowling (Salem) 1:47.
160: Kade Law (CE) d. Luke McCarty (M) 23-8 by tech. fall; 3rd — Hector De Dios (CN) pinned Hayden Bartle (J) in 4:14.
170: Sam Morrill (CE) d. Van Skinner (M) 7-2; 3rd — Austin Taylor (NW) pinned Nathan Eihusen (J) in 1:56.
182: Deke Brown (CH) pinned Jaden Durnil (CE) in 5:53; 3rd — Evan Clayton (J) pinned Drake Youngblood (M) in 2:30.
195: Manuel Ordorica (CH) d. Josh Schrader (CE) 4-3; 3rd — Greg Shingleton (J) d. Kendrick Payton (RC) by injury.
220: Tommy Morrill (CE) d. Dylan Fulton (M) 7-1; 3rd — Lucas Gagnon (CH) d. Brady McLain (Southwestern) 8-3.
285: Matt Munoz (J) d. Ashton Hartwell (CE) 4-1; 3rd — Lane Mullins (BC) pinned Seth Johnson (CC) in 0:53.
