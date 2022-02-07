JEFFERSONVILLE — Columbus East continued its recent regional dominance, while three local grapplers walked away with titles Saturday.
The Olympians won nine of the 14 weight classes en route to 255.5 points and the Jeffersonville Regional title, their sixth straight regional championship.
The host Red Devils were the runners-up with 124.5 points. Corydon Central (77), Columbus North (71) and Charlestown (45) rounded out the top five. Additionally, Borden took 10th (22) and Providence placed 13th (16).
The top four finishers in each weight class advance to the Evansville Reitz Semistate, which will be held Saturday at the Ford Center.
Three area wrestlers — Borden senior Lody Cheatham, Charlestown senior Ben Phillips and Jeffersonville senior Evan Clayton — won their respective weight classes.
Cheatham, who became the Braves’ first-ever sectional title the week before, won his first match at 145 pounds in a 41-second pin and his second in a 1:12 pin before outlasting Jeff’s Bradley Owen 9-5 in the final to become the youthful program’s first regional champion.
“It’s just a cool opportunity. I’m grateful every day to come out here and wrestle and just make the best of those opportunities,” said Cheatham, who improved to 35-3 on the season with the win. “I just kept it on the gas pedal and kept attacking as much as I could, and reaped the benefits of that.”
Phillips, who is ranked sixth in the state at 170, rolled to his second straight regional title. He won his first match with a 56-second pin and his second with a 17-second pin before beating Columbus East’s Tristan Statler 10-4 in the final to improve to 38-0 on the season.
“It was very exiting. I came out today and won my first two matches pretty quickly and had a tough finals match against a very worthy opponent and a very good wrestler. It was super-exciting to go out there and wrestle a top-level opponent,” Phillips said. “I went out there and wrestled hard and came out with the victory. It was very exciting stuff, I very excited to wrestled Tristan. I’ve wrestled with him before in the summer at Invicta (Wrestling Academy) before at a camp. He’s a real nice guy and real good wrestler.”
Clayton, meanwhile, captured his first regional title in dramatic fashion.
After winning his first match at 195 by pin in 1:23, he edged Madison’s Van Skinner 6-4 in the semifinals. In the final, Clayton beat East’s Josh Schrader 3-1 in overtime.
“It was tough matches all day really. I won in the semifinals 6-4 and then in the finals I went into overtime and beat him with a takedown,” Clayton said. “I’d never wrestled the guy I wrestled in the finals before so I wasn’t quite sure what he would try to do. But it feels unreal. I’m just so happy.”
“I was real happy for Evan Clayton,” Jeff coach Danny Struck added. “He is special. He’s got a 4.8 GPA and just an awesome attitude. We all had a COVID year, but he really had a COVID year. He got quarantined as much, or more, than anyone on the team. And he sat out the year before that with an ACL surgery. I’ve always thought he was going to be our champ for awhile, I’m glad it finally panned out for him because he had a long road there. I’m really happy for him.
In addition to Clayton and Owen, the Red Devils had seven other semistate qualifiers. Sophomore Dawson Slaughter finished fourth at 120, junior Collin Cain was second at 126, junior Noah Cain took third at 132, Hayden Bartle was second at 152, senior Nathan Eihusen was third at 160, senior Greg Shingleton was third at 182 and heavyweight Colin Corbin was a runner-up.
The fifth-place Pirates will also send senior Jakob Lewellen, who was second at 138, and junior Malachi Rios, who finished fourth at 220, to the semistate.
Providence, which finished 13th, had two semistate qualifiers after sophomores Kalob Manning (106) and Eli Theobald (113) both finished fourth in their respective weight classes.
