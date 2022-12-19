WRESTLING: Red Devils take 3rd in boys' & girls' divisions at Jeff Classic

JEFFERSONVILLE — Led by a pair of sophomores, the host Red Devils had a strong showing at Saturday’s 45th annual Jeff Classic.
Ben Land and Aidan Stellato finished first and second in their respective weight classes to lead the Jeffersonville boys to third place.
Oldham County (Ky.) took home the title in the 24-team event with 277 points. Bloomington South was second with 193 — 22.5 ahead of the Red Devils.
“Fantastic competition,” Jeff coach Danny Struck said. “Oldham County’s really good. We thought we could catch Bloomington South, they’re ranked seventh or ninth, depending on the rankings. They beat us by one match in a dual last week. We thought we could get’em today, but they got us again. But it’s fine with me if we’re bouncing back-and-forth with Top 10 teams. Oldham County’s probably top three, if not (number) one, in Kentucky. And Bloomington South’s Top 10 in Indiana. That’s who we like to mix with.”
Rolla (Mo.) finished fourth (132.5) while Charlestown placed fifth (117). Among other local teams, New Albany was ninth (95), Silver Creek 18th (34), New Washington 19th (30), Clarksville 20th (28) and Borden 21st (17).
Land led the way for the Red Devils, winning the heavyweight division. Land won all four of his matches with pins — three in less than one minute.
“It went pretty well,” he said. “My first match was kind of shaky, I was kind of nervous. I think it was at a minute, 20 (seconds) when I got the fall.”
Land pinned Seymour’s Jesus Aguilar in only 26 seconds in the final.
“It means a lot,” he said afterward. “I’m a sophomore, so winning the Jeff Classic is a big deal.”
“Ben had been having a tough season, so to kind of walk through a tournament with all pins was pretty exciting for him,” Struck added. “He wrestled 59 matches this offseason, so he got to see those pay off.”
While Land was the Devils’ lone champion, Stellato was the team’s only runner-up.
Greensburg senior Bryant Merritt outlasted Stellato 3-1 in the 113-pound final.
“I’m really proud of of Aidan and Ben,” Struck said. “Aidan actually got that flu that’s going around and missed four days of school. He slept all week, came in way overweight last night, then was a fourth seed and made it to the finals, and narrowly missed (winning).”
“We keep talking about how wrestling builds resilience … and I think Aidan was thriving in that.”
Jeff also had a trio of third-place finishers. They were Collin Cain (126), Bradley Owen (145) and Cody Shewmaker (182).
The fifth-place Pirates were led by Clay McClelland, who was the runner-up at 182. They also had two fourth-place finishers in Carson Collier (120) and Braden Moore (160).
The ninth-place Bulldogs were led by Tom Nguyen, who was third at 113, and James Hoffman, who finished fourth at 195.
The 18th-place Dragons had a pair of fourth-place finishers — Cole Bagshaw (138) and Eli Newman (220).
The 19th-place Mustangs were paced by A.J. Franklin, who took third at 106.
Borden’s Brady Weatherford finished fifth at 195.
GIRLS
The host Red Devils also took third in the first-ever girls’ tourney at the Jeff Classic.
Rolla (Mo.) won with 160 while Mooresville was second with 124 — 16 more than Jeff. Jennings County (89) and New Albany (29) rounded out the top five in the 13-team meet.
The Devils had two champions — Janelle Jones (220) and Chrissy True (heavyweight). Jones won all three of her matches by pins in less than one minute while True triumphed with two pins.
“It was very exciting,” True said. “I’m glad they added a girls’ division.”
Jeff also had two runners-up — Aubrey Cummings (126) and Sian Rogers (138).
“Sian Rogers was runner-up to the No. 1-ranked girl in Missouri,” Struck said. “That was a really good match for her. We typically put Sian against the boys, but when we saw the No. 1 girl in Missouri she’s a competitor and wanted to go at that.”
Other area winners included Silver Creek’s Ava Allen, who was victorious in the combined 152-160 weight class, while New Albany’s Sierra Zamorano triumphed at 170.
“To have the girls’ tournament go off without a hitch was pretty awesome,” Struck said.
.
JEFF CLASSIC
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Oldham County (Ky.) 277, 2. Bloomington South 193, 3. Jeffersonville 170.5, 4. Rolla (Mo.) 132.5, 5. Charlestown 117, 6 (tie). Jennings County, Mooresville 109, 8. Corydon Central 108.5, 9. New Albany 95, 10. Greensburg 91.5, 11. Gibson Southern 88, 12. Seymour 85, 13. West Washington 54, 14. Moore 53.5, 15. Salem 49, 16. Woodford County (Ky.) 42.5, 17. Eastern 36.5, 18. Silver Creek 34, 19. New Washington 30, 20. Clarksville 28, 21. Borden 17, 22. Crawford County 3.
106 pounds: Final — Cameron Meier (BS) d. Carson Mickem (RO) 15-0 by technical fall; 3rd — AJ Franklin (NW) d. Daniel Miner (WW) 7-1.
113: Final — Bryant Merritt (G) d. Aidan Stellato (J) 3-1; 3rd — Tom Nguyen (NA) d. Wayne Harden (BS) by DQ.
120: Final — Jayden Owsley (CC) pinned Chuck Young (OC) in 1:12; 3rd — Mason Jones (WW) d. Carson Collier (CH) 9-8.
126: Final — Zane Schreck (CC) d. Wyatt Cooksey (BS) 14-5 by majority decision; 3rd — Collin Cain (J) pinned Brayden Squires (RO).
132: Final — Lane Kirchner (JC) pinned Jack Mrozowicz (RO) in 2:30; 3rd — Jacob Armstead (OC) pinned Harley Schocke (SA) in 3:37.
138: Final — Isaac Johns (WC) pinned Griffin Sanders (M) in 2:40; 3rd — Brant Turner (BS) d. Cole Bagshaw (SC) by injury.
145: Final — Miller Brown (OC) d. Kayden Kinder (RO) 10-7; 3rd — Bradley Owen (J) pinned Aiden O’Brien (M) in 3:54.
152: Final — Evan Roudebush (BS) d. Reese McGill (OC) 4-3; 3rd — Wyatt Johnson (WW) d. RJ Barberis (JC) 6-3.
160: Final — Tristin Millet (OC) pinned Corbin Scott (M) in 1:37; 3rd — Jack Rose (GS) pinned Braden Moore (CH) in 4:56.
170: Final — Delaney Ruhlman (BS) pinned Teagan Trotter (JC) in 0:50; 3rd — Beau Rose (GS) d. Freddy Scarborough (OC) 7-6.
182: Final — Josh Soeder (OC) pinned Clay McClelland (CH) in 3:06; 3rd — Cody Shewmaker (J) pinned Caleb Carroll (CC) in 1:00.
195: Final — Wade Mettling (OC) pinned Drew Chandler (BS) in 3:31; 3rd — Brody Klem (GS) pinned James Hoffman (NA) in 0:19.
220: Final — Trey Cranfill (OC) pinned Chance Mickem (RO) in 1:55; 3rd — Brenden Bridgewater (SE) d. Eli Newman (SC) 3-1.
285: Final — Ben Land (J) pinned Jesus Aguilar (SE) in 0:26; 3rd — Joe Scarborough (OC) pinned Robert Eisert (G) in 1:18.
.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Rolla (Mo.) 160, 2. Mooresville 124, 3. Jeffersonville 108, 4. Jennings County 89, 5. New Albany 29, 6. Bloomington South 27, 7. Oldham County (Ky.) 22, 8. West Washington 19, 9. Corydon Central 14, 10. New Washington 13, 11. Silver Creek 10, 12. Borden 9.
106-113: Final — Sasha Hicks (JC) pinned Ella Christopher (RO) in 3:12; 3rd — Jayla Turentine (M) pinned Peyton Nedelsky (M) in 0:52.
120: Final — Lacy Gilbert (WC) pinned Madison Whitted (M) in 0:34; 3rd — Gracie Skyles (RO) d. Molly Wathen (JC) 7-0.
126: Final — Tatum Millet (OC) pinned Aubrey Cummings (J) in 2:43; 3rd — Gracie Clayton (RO) pinned Syana Lopez (M) in 1:46.
132: Final — Vittoria Wiley (RO) d. Nathalie Laaz (CC) 5-2; 3rd — Kira Childs (M) pinned Kaydee Ritchie (JC) in 0:43.
138: Final — Taylor Heimbaugh (RO) d. Sian Rogers (J) 13-11 (OT); 3rd — Sinna Zheng (M) d. Elle Strother (WW) 13-4 by majority decision.
145: Final — Serenity Tilford (RO) pinned Victoria Moore (BS) in 1:45; 3rd — Elsy Meija (WC) pinned Kate Hatfield (M) in 0:45.
152-160: Final — Ava Allen (SC) d. Gabby Voshell (RO) by injury default; 3rd — Ryan Garthoeffner.
170: Final — Sierra Zamorano (NA) pinned Kayley Pox (RO) in 3:33; 3rd — Elizabeth Eaglin (NW) pinned Mackynzi Harris (JC) in 1:08.
182-195: Final — Mady Law (M) pinned Felicity Taylor (RO) in 0:23; 3rd — Kaylee Riegel (RO) pinned Giada Johnson (J) in 0:31.
220: Final — Janelle Jones (J) pinned Gabbriella Cassetty (JC) in 0:51; 3rd — Hailey Lucas (RO) pinned Emma Grider (JC) in 1:40.
285: Final — Chrissy True (J) pinned Bresa Coan (JC) in 2:22; 3rd — Becca Leitzman (M) pinned Addison Compisano (NA) in 0:39