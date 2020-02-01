JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville won its third straight sectional title Saturday.
The host Red Devils won four of the 14 weight classes, and picked up runner-up finishes in three others, en route to 270.5 points and the first-place trophy in the Jeffersonville Sectional. Tell City was second with 225 points, while Charlestown, which had two individual champions, took third with 164. First-year program Borden finished sixth (70.5) while seventh-place New Washington (59) had a pair of individual champs.
The Red Devils' weight-class winners were Adonis Boyd at 126, Cody Matherly at 195, Ethan Rogers at 220 and Matt Munoz at 285.
The Pirates picked up first-place finishes from Colin Knox (120) and Deke Brown (170).
The Mustangs' winners were Jason Profitt (138) and Austin Taylor (160).
This story will be updated.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE SECTIONAL
Saturday at Johnson Arena
Team scores: 1. Jeffersonville 270.5; 2. Tell City 225; 3. Charlestown 164; 4. Eastern 147; 5. Corydon Central 111.5; 6. Borden 70.5; 7. New Washington 59; 8. North Harrison 48; 9. Providence 38; 10. Silver Creek 35.5; 11 (tie). Crawford County, Salem 33.
Individual championship & third-place matches
106 pounds: Coy Hammack (TC) d. Donnie Feeler (Crawford) 4-0; 3rd: Zane Schreck (Corydon) d. Collin Cain 17-0 by tech. fall.
113: Brayden Lain (TC) d. Bryson Rowley (Corydon) by major dec. 16-7; 3rd: Robert Cline (J) d. Carlos Huerta (B) by major dec. 17-6.
120: Colin Knox (Charlestown) pinned Kelby Glenn (TC) in 48 seconds; 3rd: Devin McDaniel pinned Hunter Pitts (Corydon) in 2:58.
126: Adonis Boyd (J) pinned Gage Meunier (TC) in 1:16; 3rd: Gavin Clark (SC) d. Alex Sheehan (Charlestown) 7-4.
132: Mason Martin (E) d. Chase Aldridge (P) by forfeit; 3rd: Jeramiah Cain (J) d. Jakob Lewellen (Charlestown) 9-5.
138: Jason Profitt (NW) d. Marcus Martin (E) 7-6; 3rd: Hayden Bartle (J) pinned Tavor DuPont (TC) in 2:34.
145: Shane Braunecker (TC) pinned Connor Gilles (J) in 4:53; 3rd: Lody Cheatham (B) d. Blake McGlaughlin (S) 2-0 in sudden victory.
152: Corey Braunecker (TC) pinned Ben Phillips (Charlestown) 2:38; 3rd: Ethan Fox (J) pinned Noah Voyles (B) in 2:42.
160: Austin Taylor (NW) pinned Zachary Terry (E) in 4:11; 3rd: Austin Smith (J) pinned Chris Graham (Charlestown) in 1:17.
170: Deke Brown (Charlestown) d. Jadehn Debnam (J) 7-1; 3rd: Nigel Kaiser (TC) d. Joseph Gohl (Corydon) 5-0.
182: Alec Stahly (TC) pinned Greg Shingleton (J) in 3:04; 3rd: Jacob Knollenberg (B) d. Noah Phelps (NH) 9-4.
195: Cody Matherly (J) d. Manuel Ordorica (Charlestown) 9-5; 3rd: Lucas Nale (E) pinned Isaac Gerdon (Corydon) in 1:46.
220: Ethan Rogers (J) pinned Gavan Jones (E) in 3:19; 3rd: Lucas Gagnon (Charlestown) d. Will Kirtley (TC) 5-1.
285: Matt Munoz (J) pinned Chance Bolin (TC) in 2:48; 3rd: Brett Burns (E) pinned Seth Johnson (Corydon) in 3:44.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.