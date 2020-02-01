JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville won its third straight sectional title Saturday. 

The host Red Devils won four of the 14 weight classes, and picked up runner-up finishes in three others, en route to 270.5 points and the first-place trophy in the Jeffersonville Sectional. Tell City was second with 225 points, while Charlestown, which had two individual champions, took third with 164. First-year program Borden finished sixth (70.5) while seventh-place New Washington (59) had a pair of individual champs. 

The Red Devils' weight-class winners were Adonis Boyd at 126, Cody Matherly at 195, Ethan Rogers at 220 and Matt Munoz at 285. 

The Pirates picked up first-place finishes from Colin Knox (120) and Deke Brown (170). 

The Mustangs' winners were Jason Profitt (138) and Austin Taylor (160). 

JEFFERSONVILLE SECTIONAL

Saturday at Johnson Arena

     Team scores: 1. Jeffersonville 270.5; 2. Tell City 225; 3. Charlestown 164; 4. Eastern 147; 5. Corydon Central 111.5; 6. Borden 70.5; 7. New Washington 59; 8. North Harrison 48; 9. Providence 38; 10. Silver Creek 35.5; 11 (tie). Crawford County, Salem 33. 

Individual championship & third-place matches

     106 pounds: Coy Hammack (TC) d. Donnie Feeler (Crawford) 4-0; 3rd: Zane Schreck (Corydon) d. Collin Cain 17-0 by tech. fall. 

     113: Brayden Lain (TC) d. Bryson Rowley (Corydon) by major dec. 16-7; 3rd: Robert Cline (J) d. Carlos Huerta (B) by major dec. 17-6.

     120: Colin Knox (Charlestown) pinned Kelby Glenn (TC) in 48 seconds; 3rd: Devin McDaniel pinned Hunter Pitts (Corydon) in 2:58. 

     126: Adonis Boyd (J) pinned Gage Meunier (TC) in 1:16; 3rd: Gavin Clark (SC) d. Alex Sheehan (Charlestown) 7-4.  

     132: Mason Martin (E) d. Chase Aldridge (P) by forfeit; 3rd: Jeramiah Cain (J) d. Jakob Lewellen (Charlestown) 9-5. 

     138: Jason Profitt (NW) d. Marcus Martin (E) 7-6; 3rd: Hayden Bartle (J) pinned Tavor DuPont (TC) in 2:34.  

     145: Shane Braunecker (TC) pinned Connor Gilles (J) in 4:53; 3rd: Lody Cheatham (B) d. Blake McGlaughlin (S) 2-0 in sudden victory. 

     152: Corey Braunecker (TC) pinned Ben Phillips (Charlestown) 2:38; 3rd: Ethan Fox (J) pinned Noah Voyles (B) in 2:42. 

     160: Austin Taylor (NW) pinned Zachary Terry (E) in 4:11; 3rd: Austin Smith (J) pinned Chris Graham (Charlestown) in 1:17. 

     170: Deke Brown (Charlestown) d. Jadehn Debnam (J) 7-1; 3rd: Nigel Kaiser (TC) d. Joseph Gohl (Corydon) 5-0. 

     182: Alec Stahly (TC) pinned Greg Shingleton (J) in 3:04; 3rd: Jacob Knollenberg (B) d. Noah Phelps (NH) 9-4. 

     195: Cody Matherly (J) d. Manuel Ordorica (Charlestown) 9-5; 3rd: Lucas Nale (E) pinned Isaac Gerdon (Corydon) in 1:46. 

     220: Ethan Rogers (J) pinned Gavan Jones (E) in 3:19; 3rd: Lucas Gagnon (Charlestown) d. Will Kirtley (TC) 5-1. 

     285: Matt Munoz (J) pinned Chance Bolin (TC) in 2:48; 3rd: Brett Burns (E) pinned Seth Johnson (Corydon) in 3:44. 

