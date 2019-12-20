JEFFERSONVILLE — Just a couple of months ago, Jeffersonville senior Ethan Rogers was tormenting Hoosier Hills Conference opponents on the football field, making interception returns for touchdowns and tossing around running backs and quarterbacks.
Rogers has transitioned into tossing around opponents on the wrestling mat the past few weeks.
The 220-pounder’s Wednesday began at 6:15 a.m. with an optional workout in Jeff’s wrestling room with coach Danny Struck. He got a 9:30 a.m. lifting session during sports performance class. After school, he got an hour of practice in and capped the day off by tossing around Rudy Rojas of Louisville Moore before pinning him just before the second-round buzzer.
Rogers lost in the regional last year, a disappointing end to an otherwise excellent junior season.
“Just a different work ethic this season. Coming in in the mornings and putting work in, staying after practice,” Rogers said.
Matt Munoz, a state finalist last season as a freshman heavyweight, is Rogers’ sparring partner on a daily basis. He’s enjoyed seeing Rogers off to a big senior year.
“He’s gotten faster. He’s finishing more of his shots. He’s throwing a little bit too. Last year, he just pushed everybody, he’s so strong. His technique’s much better,” Munoz said.
Rogers said he’s enjoyed the chance to fine-tune his craft.
“Making sure I’m better with my shots. Just putting tools in my box.”
“Matt’s a really good heavyweight. Working with him every day, it makes me better. He pushes me hard,” Rogers said.
Struck has enjoyed seeing Rogers’ dedication to the sport over the summer.
“Ethan went to Walt Disney and drove straight back to our team camp. In less than a week, he probably wrestled 30 matches. He spent a lot of time traveling, trying to get better,” Struck said.
Rogers suffered one loss when he was still amping up his conditioning following football season.
“He only has the one loss. He got pinned and gassed out. Nobody’s come close to him since he’s gotten in shape,” Struck said. “It’s amazing how fast he’s developing. He’s basically a second-year wrestler. He wrestled a little bit before he got to us. He’d moved schools a couple times and never really got a full season. His athletic IQ is very high and he’s catching up.
The goal? Of course, is to travel to Indianapolis to battle the state’s elite at the state finals.
“He’s doing everything it takes. He’s been meeting me before school for workouts. He lifts weights five days a week during school. He gets probably 12 workouts a week. He’s on track,” Struck said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.