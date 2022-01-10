CLARKSVILLE — Whiteland won half of the 14 weight classes en route to the team title at Saturday’s Pioneer Invitational at Providence.
The Warriors finished with 215 points in the win. New Albany was second with 149 while Louisville Trinity (142), Floyd Central’s B team (95) and Greensburg (82) rounded out the top five. Providence placed sixth (73) while New Washington was seventh (66) and Silver Creek ninth (six) in the nine-team event.
The runner-up Bulldogs were led by Jaden Grant, who took home the title at 152 pounds. New Albany also had three second-place finishes, including one by Amare DeJesus at 132.
The fourth-place Highlanders had a trio of runners-up while sophomores Kalob Manning and Eli Theobald paced the Pioneers with second-place finishes at 106 and 113, respectively. Providence also received third-place finishes from Henry Lovan at 120, Roy Shrout at 170 and Devin Goodrow at 220.
Freshman A.J. Franklin led the seventh-place Mustangs by taking first at 106. Also for New Wash, Dalton Wiseman was second at 152 while Ezekiel Turner took third at 182.
.
PIONEER INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Providence
Team scores: 1. Whiteland 215, 2. New Albany 149, 3. Louisville Trinity 142, 4. Floyd Central B 95, 5. Greensburg 82, 6. Providence 73, 7. New Washington 66, 8. Southwestern 40, 9. Silver Creek 6.
106 pounds: 1. Franklin (NW), 2. Manning (P), 3. Farr (W), 4. Cowan (LT).
113: 1. Merrit (G), 2. Theobald (P), 3. Nguyen (NA), 4. Cadle (FC).
120: 1. Gross (SW), 2. Frederick (LT), 3. Lovan (P), 4. Shepherd (G).
126: 1. Atkins (W), 2. Weisenberger (NA), 3. McAllion (FC), 4. Weatherbee (SW).
132: 1. Butler (W), 2. DeJesus (NA), 3. Hughes (FC), 4. Schuster (LT).
138: 1. Grandinetti (W), 2. Lehmen (W), 3. Schroeder (NA), 4. Loyd (FC).
145: 1. B. Johnson (W), 2. S. Johnson (FC), 3. Waters (NW), 4. Frederick (NA).
152: 1. Grant (NA), 2. Wiseman (NW), 3. Potter (W), 4. Hardenbrook (LT).
160: 1. Ferree (LT), 2. Heaster (W), 3. Goodman (NA), 4. Weaterbee (SW).
170: 1. Phillips (LT), 2. Tinoco (W), 3. Shrout (P), 4. Hubbard (NA).
182: 1. Driver (W), 2. Kaiser (NA), 3. Tucker (NW), 4. Lococo (LT).
195: 1. Dance (G), 2. Schoen (LT), 3. Picchetti (W), 4. May (NA).
220: 1. Oliver (W), 2. Bennett (FC), 3. Goodrow (P), 4. Jones (G).
285: 1. Williams (W), 2. Brown (FC), 3. Eisert (G), 4. Hoffman (NA).
.
FLOYD GOES 1-3 AT STATE DUALS
FRANKLIN — Floyd Central went 1-3 in the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Class 3A State Duals at Franklin on Saturday.
The Highlanders, who competed without senior star J Conway, edged Hobart 42-39, but fell in three other duals. The host Grizzly Cubs clipped Floyd 52-21 while East Central and Terre Haute South both slipped past the Highlanders by scores of 40-38.
Floyd Central was led by its other senior standouts, Lou Knable, Codei Khawaja and Garron Jenkins.
Knable was victorious in all four of his matches at 138 pounds. Two of those wins were by pins while another was a 5-2 decision and the other a forfeit.
Khawaja won all four of his matches at 170 by pins — 49 seconds against Hobart, 1:09 vs. East Central, 1:26 against Terre Haute South and 3:56 vs. Franklin.
Jenkins also went 4-0 at 220 with three wins by pin, including one in 31 seconds against Hobart.
Additionally for Floyd Central, Rollin Douglas was 3-1 at 106, as was Brandon Didat at 113 and Vince Kessinger at 120.
CHEATHAM TRIUMPHS AT CORYDON
CORYDON — Borden senior Lody Cheatham won the 145-pound weight class to lead the Braves to a seventh-place finish in Saturday’s 38th annual Richard Clipp Memorial Old Capitol Classic at Corydon Central.
Cheatham won all three of his matches by pins. He pinned Corydon’s Nick Williams in 1:24 and Evansville Central’s Jace Ashby in 2:32 before besting Heritage Hills freshman Alex Smith in 4:25 to improve to 22-3 on the season.
Evansville North won the team title with 238 points. Meade County (Ky.) was second (230.5) while Heritage Hills took third (221). Borden finished with 88 points.
Also for Borden, Brady Weatherford was third in 195 while Dylan Allen finished fourth in 120, as did Devin Stull at 132.
GENERALS TAKE 3RD
PAOLI — Clarksville finished third in the Paoli Invitational.
The Generals were led by Luke Cain, who went 4-1 on the day.
JEFF FINISHES 4TH AT REGIONAL
ELLETTSVILLE — Led by five state qualifiers, Jeffersonville finished fourth in the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling’s Southern Regional at Edgewood on Saturday.
Northview edged North Montgomery 87-84 for the team title while Hamilton Heights was third with 81.5 in the 76-team field. The Red Devils tallied 73 points, three more than Southport. New Albany placed 13th with 46 points while Floyd Central finished 44th with 12.
Jeff was led by Jannelle Jones, who took third in the heavyweight division. Her lone loss was to the defending state champion.
Also for the Red Devils, Sian Rogers finished fourth at 126 while Kaylea Beauchamp (132), Emelly Valesquez (138) and Kaydeelynn Nease (170) all finished sixth in their respective weight classes.
The Bulldogs were led by runners-up Brittany Jackson (138) and Sierra Zamorano (160). Mount Vernon (Fortville)’s Sierra Pienkowski edged Jackson 3-2 in the 138 final.
Meanwhile, Floyd Central’s Karli Neathamer finished fifth in the 120 A class.
The five Red Devils and pair of Bulldogs will compete in this Friday’s IHSGW State Finals, which will be held at Memorial Gymnasium in Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.