BEDFORD — Floyd Central ended Columbus East’s Hoosier Hills Conference reign Saturday at Bedford North Lawrence.
The Highlanders won six of the 14 weight classes en route to 278 points — 8.5 more than the Olympians, the league’s five-time defending champs — to take home the HHC team title for the first time in nine years.
Jeffersonville was third with 224.5 points while Jennings County (118) and New Albany (114) rounded out the top five in the seven-team event.
Columbus East, which won the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Class 3A state duals the week before, also had six weight-class winners.
Floyd was led by senior standout J Conway, who edged Columbus East’s Kade Law 3-1 in sudden victory in the 160-pound final in a battle of unbeatens, as well as one between the No. 1 and No. 2-ranked wrestlers in the state in that weight class. With the win, Conway improved to 22-0 on the season.
Also for the Highlanders, Rollin Douglas was the champion at 106, Lou Knable at 138, Jase Robinson at 152, Codei Khawaja at 170 and Bray Emerine at 180. Robinson pinned New Albany’s Jaden Grant in 1 minute, 26 seconds in his final while Khawaja defeated East’s Jordan Sutton 16-0 by technical fall in his championship bout to improve to 26-1 on the season.
Floyd also had four runners-up in Drew Didat (at 113), Vince Kessinger (at 120), Noah Banet (at 145) and Garron Jenkins (at 220).
The third-place Red Devils were led by Bradley Owen, who outlasted Banet 11-7 in the 145 final.
Jeff also had four second-place finishers in Colin Cain (at 126), Noah Cain (at 132), Evan Clayton (at 195) and Collin Corbin (at 285). In the heavyweight final, Columbus East’s Ashton Hartwell edged Corbin 1-0.
The fifth-place Bulldogs were paced by Paul King, who pinned Colin Cain in 1:56 in the 126 final. Grant was New Albany’s lone runner-up at 152.
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday at Bedford NLTeam scores: 1. Floyd Central 278, 2. Columbus East 269.5, 3. Jeffersonville 224.5, 4. Jennings County 118, 5. New Albany 114, 6. Bedford NL 91, 7. Seymour 69.5.
Weight classes results106 pounds: Final — Rollin Douglas (FC) pinned Dane Botkin (S) in 2:33; 3rd-place — Patrell Childs (BNL) d. Sebastian Berry (J) 20-11 by majority decision.
113: Final — Liam Krueger (CE) d. Brandon Didat (FC) 16-3 by maj. dec.; 3rd — Aiden Stellato (J) pinned Tom Nguyen (NA) in 4:13.
120: Final — Noah Lykins (CE) d. Vince Kessinger (FC) 16-0 by technical fall; 3rd — Dawson Slaughter (J) d. Jorj Filler (BNL) 4-2.
126: Final — Paul King (NA) pinned Colin Cain (J) in 1:56; 3rd — Jacob Shackleford (FC) d. Bo Wagner (CE) 8-6.
132: Final — Nathan Anderson (CE) pinned Noah Cain (J) 5:39; 3rd — Kalyn Rice (FC) d. Gabe Nelson (BNL) 14-3 by maj. dec.
138: Final — Lou Knable (FC) d. Reece Fisher (CE) 3-0; 3rd — Sam Chandler (S) d. Evan Sochacki (JC) 17-3 by maj. dec.
145: Final — Bradley Owen (J) d. Noah Banet (FC) 11-7; 3rd — Kenton Wilson (CE) d. RJ Barberis (JC) 4-0.
152: Final — Jase Robinson (FC) pinned Jaden Grant (NA) in 1:26; 3rd — Hayden Bartle (J) pinned Eli Pollitt (CE) in 1:09.
160: Final — J Conway (FC) d. Kade Law (CE) 3-1 in OT; 3rd — Nathan Eihusen (J) pinned Jaxon Powell (BNL) in 4:30.
170: Final — Codei Khawaja (FC) d. Jordan Sutton (CE) 16-0 by tech. fall; 3rd — Teagan Trotter (JC) d. Kolton Gettings (J) 4-0.
182: Final — Bray Emerine (FC) d. Tristan Statler (CE) 16-5 by maj. dec.; 3rd — Greg Shingleton (J) pinned Seth Kaiser (NA) in 3:29.
195: Final — Jaden Durnil (CE) d. Evan Clayton (J) 3-1; 3rd — Vincent Pittman (JC) pinned Gunner Connaughton (BNL) in 4:20.
220: Final — Tommy Morrill (CE) pinned Garron Jenkins (FC) in 3:03; 3rd — Gage Gasper (JC) d. Dillon Mouser (J) 6-0.
285: Final — Ashton Hartwell (CE) d. Collin Corbin (J) 1-0; 3rd — Peyton Hayden (JC) pinned Jacob Lang (FC) in 2:15.
PIRATES WIN SIWC TITLE
HANOVER — Charlestown took home the team title at Saturday’s Southern Indiana Wrestling Conference meet at Southwestern.
The Pirates won four of the 14 weight classes en route to 254 points. Scottsburg was second with 199.5 while North Harrison (154.5), West Washington (140.5) and Eastern (115) rounded out the top five. Silver Creek placed sixth (111), Providence eighth (104), New Washington 11th (85), Clarksville 13th (70) and Borden 14th (68) in the 17-team event.
Charlestown was led by senior Ben Phillips, who took first at 170 pounds to remain unbeaten (at 27-0) on the season. Phillips pinned Silver Creek’s Carver Hoffman in 28 seconds in the final.
Fellow senior Jakob Lewellen rolled to the title at 138. He pinned Milan’s Kaleb Wilburn in 35 seconds in the final to improve to 27-3 on the season.
Also for the Pirates, Austin Tullis (C) pinned Elijah Weatherbee (SW) in 1:53 in the final at 126 while Clay McClelland pinned North Harrison’s Noah Kendall in 2:44 in the 182 final.
Two other area grapplers also won their respective weight classes.
New Washington freshman A.J. Franklin pinned West Washington’s Daniel Miner in 2:29 to take home the title at 106 while Borden senior Lody Cheatham pinned North Harrison’s Pearce Hubbart in 3:22 in the 145 final. The victories improved Franklin to 20-4 and Cheatham to 26-3, respectively, for the season.
The Pioneers had a pair of runners-up in Eli Theobald (at 113) and Henry Lovan (at 120).
Meanwhile, Clarksville’s Luke Cain was the runner-up in the heavyweight division.
SIWC CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday at SouthwesternTeam scores: 1. Charlestown 254, 2. Scottsburg 199.5, 3. North Harrison 154.5, 4. West Washington 140.5, 5. Eastern 115, 6. Silver Creek 111, 7. Mitchell 105, 8. Providence 104, 9. Milan 102, 10. Forest Park 89, 11. New Washington 85, 12. Southwestern 76, 13. Clarksville 70, 14. Borden 68, 15. Switzerland County 50, 16. Crawford County 43.5, 17. Paoli 38.5.
106: Final — A.J. Franklin (NW) pinned Daniel Miner (WW) in 2:29; 3rd — Ethan Caldwell (C) pinned Kalob Manning (P) in 4:41.
113: Final — Donnie Feeler (CC) d. Eli Theobald (P) 19-3 by tech. fall; 3rd — Mason Jones (NW) pinned Carson Collier (C) in 2:40.
120: Final — Keegan Gross (SW) d. Henry Lovan (P) 9-4; 3rd — Chazz Hartley (SwC) pinned Elijah Brosmer (FP) in 1:54.
126: Final — Austin Tullis (C) pinned Elijah Weatherbee (SW) in 1:53; 3rd — Preston Smith (SC) pinned Easton Nichols (NW) in 4:50.
132: Final — Kellan Carter (S) pinned Wyatt Johnston (WW) in 1:52; 3rd — Mason Lubbers (FP) pinned Adin Monroe (P) in 1:28.
138: Final — Jakob Lewellen (C) pinned Kaleb Wilburn (Milan) in 0:35; 3rd — Gabe Rose (SwC) pinned Cole Bagshaw (SC) in 4:22.
145: Final — Lody Cheatham (B) pinned Pearce Hubbart (NH) in 3:22; 3rd — Gus Gillespie (Mitchell) pinned Cole Salkeld (S) in 4:45.
152: Final — Cameron Gilb (Milan) pinned Skyler Maisttison (B) in 1:18; 3rd — Carl Petty (S) pinned Dalton Wiseman (NW) in 2:31.
160: Final — Parker Rhodes (NH) d. Avery Lytle (S) in 8-4; 3rd — Sean McAfee (C) pinned Gavin Ball (WW) in 1:48.
170: Final — Ben Phillips (C) pinned Carver Hoffman (SC) in 0:28; 3rd — Zack Fickas (E) pinned Nevin Bolen (NH) in 1:24.
182: Final — Clay McClelland (C) pinned Noah Kendall (NH) in 2:44; 3rd — Cannon Roop (WW) pinned Michael Gates (Mitchell) in 3:05.
195: Final — Bryson Mata (S) pinned Nate Tanglao (Mitchell) in 1:18; 3rd — Bryson Love (C) pinned Zach Druen (P) in 2:40.
220: Final — Seth Kendall (NH) pinned Malachi Rios (C) in 1:20; 3rd — Mike Abney (E) pinned Devin Goodrow (P) in 1:45.
285: Final — Ben Craig (S) d. Luke Cain (Clarksville) 9-4; 3rd — Landon King (NH) pinned Landon Stanley (Milan) in 1:15.
‘DOGS TIE FOR 15TH IN STATE
KOKOMO — Led by a pair of third-place finishers, New Albany tied for 15th in the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling’s state finals Friday at Kokomo.
Penn took home the team title with 83 points while Southport was second with 61. Jay County (46) took third while New Haven and North Montgomery (44) tied for fourth. The Bulldogs finished in a five-way tie with Center Grove, Columbia City, Heritage Hills and Northview with 26 points. Jeffersonville was one point back in 20th.
New Albany was led by Bittany Jackson and Sierra Zamorano who took third in 138 and 160 pounds, respectively.
The Red Devils were led by freshman Kaylea Beauchamp, who finished fifth at 132, as well as senior Emily Valasquez and freshman Kaydeelynn Nease, who were sixth at 138 and 170 respectively.
IHSGW STATE FINALS
Friday at Kokomo Team scores: 1. Penn 83, 2. Southport 61, 3. Jay County 46, 4 (tie). New Haven, North Montgomery 44, 6. Carmel 42, 7. Purdue Polytechnic 40, 8. Bellmont 38, 9. Kokomo 35, 10. Mount Vernon 34. Others: 15 (tie). New Albany 26, 20. Jeffersonville 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.