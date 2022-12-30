EVANSVILLE — Floyd Central finished ninth and New Albany 19th in the 2022 Evansville Mater Dei Holiday Classic, which concluded Friday.
Union County (Ky.) took home the team title with 218 points. The host Wildcats were second with 191 while Tell City (164), Avon (157.5) and Perry Meridian (148.5) rounded out the top five. The Highlanders finished with 122 points while the Bulldogs tallied 12.
Freshman Isaac Campbell led the way for Floyd. He finished second in the 106-pound weight class. Campbell won his first match with a 26-second pin before triumphing 11-0 by a majority decision in the semifinals. In the final, Avon freshman Nathan Rioux pinned Campbell at the 4-minute, 42-second mark to hand the Floyd frosh his first loss of the season.
Also for the Highlanders, Bray Emerine took third at 182 while Vince Kessinger finished fourth at 126, as did Hunter Banet at 132.
THURSDAY
TWO RED DEVILS WIN
VERSAILLES, Ky. — Two Jeffersonville grapplers took home weight-class titles at Thursday’s Woodford County (Ky.) Invitational.
Bradley Owen was the champion at 144 pounds while Ben Land captured the heavyweight division.
Owen won his first match with a 57-second pin, his second by technical fall (19-4) and his third by majority decision (19-6) before outlasting Fredrick Douglass’ Jacob Wolfe 9-7 in OT in the final.
Land won all four of his matches in pins. His first was 27 seconds, his second was 58 and his third was 3 minutes, 36 seconds. In the final, Land pinned Johnson Central’s Brady Adkins in 2:45. It was the 16th straight win for Land, who improved to 27-4 on the season.
The Red Devils were the runner-up in the 18-team event with 194.5 points. Johnson Central (Ky.) took home the title with 260 points.
Also for Jeff, Hayden Bartle was second at 150 while three others finished fourth in their respective weight classes. They were Collin Cain (126), Cade Williams (165) and Cody Shewmaker (190).
