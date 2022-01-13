FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central rolled to a 71-12 victory over visiting Southridge on Thursday night.
The Highlanders won 12 of the 14 weight classes en route to victory.
For Floyd, Vince Kessinger (at 120 pounds), Jacob Shackleford (126), Kalyn Rice (132), Lou Knable (138), Jase Robinson (152), J Conway (160), Bray Emerine (182) and Jacob Lang (285) won by pins.
Meanwhile Codei Khawaja won 20-3 by technical fall at 170.
Additionally for the Highlanders, Rollin Douglas (106), Brandon Didat (113) and Garron Jenkins (220) were victorious by forfeit.
FLOYD CENTRAL 71, SOUTHRIDGE 12
At Floyds Knobs
106 pounds: Rollin Douglas (FC) won by forfeit.
113: Brandon Didat (FC) won by forfeit.
120: Vince Kessinger (FC) pinned Jayden Fogle in 4:00.
126: Jacob Shackleford (FC) pinned Jack Boeglin in 2:00.
132: Kalyn Rice (FC) pinned Carter Anderson in 2:00.
138: Lou Knable (FC) pinned Cayden Andrews in 4:00.
145: Carson Niehaus (S) d. Noah Banet.
152: Jase Robinson (FC) pinned Anthony Laughlin in 4:00.
160: J Conway (FC) pinned Maddox Vernon.
170: Codei Khawaja (FC) d. Conley Meyer 20-3 by tech. fall.
182: Bray Emerine (FC) pinned Noah Owens.
195: Colton Obermeier (S) pinned Hudson Woolford.
220: Garron Jenkins (FC) won by forfeit.
285: Jacob Lang (FC) pinned Zeke Valenciano in 2:00.
LATE WEDNESDAY
PIONEERS TOP GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Host Providence topped Clarksville 42-18 in the inaugural Town Championship on Wednesday night at the Larkin Center.
RED DEVILS DOWN PIRATES
JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville clipped Charlestown 51-21 on the Red Devils’ Senior Night on Wednesday.
