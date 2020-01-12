CORYDON — The Floyd Central wrestling team won six of the 14 weight classes on its way to capturing the team title in Saturday's 36th annual Old Capital Classic at Corydon Central.
The Highlanders topped the 10-team field with 454 points while Meade County (Ky.) finished second with 436.
"It means a little more this year as it was renamed the Richard Clipp Memorial Old Capital Classic, after Coach Clipp passed away this past year," Floyd Central coach Brandon Sisson said. "We took home six of the beautiful paper weights, going 6-for-6 in the finals."
Sophomore Lou Knable got the Highlanders off to a good start in the finals by beating Milan senior Garret Condo 4-1 in the 106-pound championship.
Other Floyd champions were Gavinn Alstott at 126, J Conway at 138, Codei Khawaja at 145, Jonathan Kervin at 152 and Daveen Khawaja at 170.
Conway, who won three of his five matches by pin, was named the meet's Most Outstanding Wrestler. Kervin, meanwhile, became only the second Highlander to ever win four titles at the Old Capital.
.
OLD CAPITAL CLASSIC
Saturday at Corydon Central
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 454, 2. Meade County (Ky.) 436, 3. Gibson Southern 391, 4. Milan 365, 5. Corydon Central 280, 6. Evansville Central 275, 7. Bedford North Lawrence 258, 8. Lexington (Ky.) Henry Clay 236, 9. Southport 228, 10. Brebeuf 188.
Individual championship matches
106 pounds: Lou Knable (FC) d. Garret Condo (Milan) 4-1.
113: David Griffith (Meade) d. Richard Condo (Milan) by default.
120: Aydan Amento (Ev. Central) d. Ashton Myers (Milan) by major dec. 11-3.
126: Gavinn Alstott (FC) pinned Nathan Ainslie (Henry Clay) in 1:49.
132: Christian Polen (Gibson Southern) d. Shane Lonneman (Milan) by major dec. 17-6.
138: J Conway (FC) d. Andrew Goodin (Southport) by tech. fall 22-7.
145: Codei Khawaja (FC) pinned Caileb Hills (Meade) in 1:41.
152: Jonathan Kervin (FC) d. Owen Bryant (Gibson Southern) by major dec. 15-6.
160: Elijah McCune (Meade) pinned Conner Smith (BNL) in 0:18.
170: Dayeen Khawaja (FC) d. Joseph Gohl (Corydon) 9-6.
182: Landon Hoover (Gibson Southern) pinned Hunter Lattin (Meade) in 1:07.
195: McKinley Kemper (Ev. Central) d. Isaiah Martin (Brebeuf) 7-3.
220: Macray Robinson (Gibson Southern) pinned James Covey (BNL) in 2:18.
285: Aaron Breivogel (Gibson Southern) pinned Brady Myers (Milan) in 1:40.
.
JEFF GIRLS FINISH 4TH AT REGIONAL TOURNEY
ELLETTSVILLE — Jeffersonville's girls had a great day Saturday at the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling Association South Regional at Edgewood.
The Red Devils finished in fourth out of the 63 teams that participated in the tournament.
Chrissy True led the way for Jeff by winning her weight class. She advances to Friday's state finals at Kokomo. Mia Compton and Emelly Velazquez also will make the trip to state after both went 4-1 and finished third in their respective weight classes.
"I'm very proud of these girls," Jeff coach Danny Struck said. "We have had girls on our team for about 15 years now, but never a group this large. This is a new sport for them and new for me to coach a team of girls. It's so much fun how gracious they are for each experience and how supportive they are to each other."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.