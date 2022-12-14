ZIONSVILLE — Floyd Central finished second in Zionsville’s Eagle Invitational on Saturday.
Third-ranked Center Grove won nine of the 14 weight classes en route to 413 points and the team title. The Highlanders were second with 269 — 25 more than third-place Chesterton.
Isaac Campbell led the way for Floyd. The freshman won the 106-pound weight class, defeating Franklin Central frosh Richard Rogers 4-0 in the final. The win improved Campbell to 15-0 on the season.
Four other Highlanders finished second in their respective weight classes. They were Brandon Didat (at 113), Vince Kessinger (126), Hunter Banet (132) and Bray Emerine (182).
2022 EAGLE INVITATIONAL
Team scores: 1. Center Grove 413, 2. Floyd Central 269, 3. Chesterton 244, 4. Zionsville 229, 5. Franklin Central 224, 6. Edgewood 208, 7. Evansville Reitz 177, 8. Mooresville 131.
106 pounds — Final: Isaac Campbell (FC) d. Richard Rogers (Franklin Central) 4-0.
113 — Final: Charlie LaRocca (CG) pinned Brandon Didat (FC) 2:56.
120 — 5th-place: Aiden Stephens (FC) won by forfeit.
126 — Final: Hyatt Yeager (CG) d. Vince Kessinger (FC) 8-0 by majority decision.
132 — Final: Odin Fortune (ER) d. Hunter Banet (FC) 15-0 by technical fall.
138 — 7th: Joel Silvernail (E) pinned Nolan McCallion (FC) in 0:38.
145 — 5th: Severin Johnson (FC) pinned Tim Ruley (FRK) in 1:37.
152 — 3rd: Jase Robinson (FC) d. Mason Cornwell (E) by forfeit.
160 — 7th: Hunter Marlow (FRK) pinned Sean Harmon (FC) in 2:13.
170 — 5th: Tanner Conway (FC) pinned Xander Pendley (E) in 1:15.
182 — Final: Luke Penola (Z) d. Bray Emerine (FC) 6-4.
195 — 7th: Spencer Fain (FC) pinned Brian Starkey (M) in 1:58.
220 — 7th: Kenny Ward (FC) pinned Kaden Lambert (M) in 2:02.
285 — 3rd: Eli Smith (Z) d. Justin Brown (FC) 5-2.
PIRATES CLAIM MSC DUALS
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown took the title in the Mid-Southern Conference Duals on Saturday.
The Pirates defeated Eastern 72-12, Salem 52-25, Scottsburg 63-12, Corydon Central 48-35 and North Harrison 63-24 to finish the day 5-0.
Four went unbeaten in their respective weight classes on the day to lead the way for Charlestown. They were Austin Tullis at 138 pounds, Jordan Guerrero at 152, Braden Moore at 160 and Malachi Rios at 220.
Four other Pirates went 4-1. They were Carson Collier (120), Noah Phillips (126), Boomer Hester (170) and Clay McClelland (182).
BULLDOGS PLACE SECOND
EVANSVILLE — New Albany finished second while Providence placed eighth at the Evansville Memorial Invitational on Saturday.
Evansville North took home the team title with 203 points — 48 more than the Bulldogs. Memorial (152.5), Indian Creek (139) and Sullivan (129) rounded out the top-five in the 12-team field. The Pioneers tallied 48.5 points.
New Albany was led by sophomores Tom Nguyen and James Hoffman, both of whom won their respective weight classes.
Nguyen triumphed at 113, where he defeated Evansville Central’s Hunter Voerster 7-2 in the final to improve to 13-1 on the season.
Hoffman pinned North’s Ethan Bowden in 3 minutes, 45 seconds in the 195 final to improve to 9-4.
The Bulldogs had one runner-up, Seth Goodman at 182.
Meanwhile the Pioneers’ top finishers were Henry Lovan, who took third at 113, and Eli Theobald, who finished fourth at 120.
EVANSVILLE MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL
Team scores: 1. Evansville North 203, 2. New Albany 155, 3. Evansville Memorial 152.5, 4. Indian Creek 139, 5. Sullivan 129, 6. Evansville Central 115.5, 7. Evansville Harrison 105, 8. Providence 48.5, 9. North Knox 30.5, 10. Owensboro (Ky.) Catholic 24, 11. Crawford County 8, 12. Evansville Bosse 6.
106 pounds: Final — Jude Heaston (IC) pinned Mason Russell (EH) in 1:05.
113: Final — Tom Nguyen (NA) d. Hunter Voerster (EC) 7-2; 3rd — Henry Lovan (P) d. Will Jackson (EN) 7-2.
120: Final — Jackson Heaston (IC) d. Lane Gilbert (S) 3-2; 3rd — Grant Gicale (EM) d. Eli Theobald (P) 2-1.
126: Final — Marco Anderson (EN) d. Phoebe Dowty (IC) 12-1 by majority decision; 3rd — Jayden Harris (NA) pinned Micah Roebling (EH) in 1:42.
132: Final — Landen Horning (EM) pinned Coooper Vincent (EH) in 0:44; 3rd — Lloyd Hauger (S) pinned Seth Weisenburger (NA) in 4:32.
138: Final — Devin Heneisen (EH) d. Conner Hoar (EM) 1-0; 3rd — Jace Ashby (EC) d. Amarie DeJesus (NA) 7-6.
145: Final — Keegan Williams (EM) d. Matthew Pegram (EN) 7-3; 3rd — Antwane Webster (NA) d. Brayden Bruner (IC) 6-4.
152: Final — Luke Robards (EC) pinned Cale Bonenberger (EN) in 1:37; 3rd — Rowdy Adams (S) d. Manny Frederick (NA) 6-5.
160: Final — Luke Kemper (EC) d. Oliver Hallet (IC) 12-0 by majority decision; 3rd — Garrett Fuller (NK) pinned Donnie Hart (EN) in 3:12.
170: Final — Peyton Bell (EN) pinned Logan Howard (EC) in 6:33; 3rd — Ian Hubbard (NA) pinned Tru Naumovitz (EM) in 2:59.
182: Final — Cale Johnson (EN) pinned Seth Goodman (NA) in 2:00; 3rd — Mason Drake (S) pinned Grayson Conrad (NK) in 1:44.
195: Final — James Hoffman (NA) pinned Ethan Bowden (EN) in 3:45; 3rd — Bryant Carr (EM) pinned Deonte Young (EH) in 2:49.
220: Final — Chase Reeves (EN) d. Caden Bays (S) 4-2; 3rd — Logan Porter (IC) pinned Andrew Brauer (OC) in 0:48.
285: Final — Kelton Farmer (EM) d. Landon Caswell (EN) 12-1 by majority decision; 3rd — J.T. Washington (EH) pinned Seth Kaiser (NA) in 4:11.
DEVILS GO 2-3 AT MATER DEI
EVANSVILLE — Jeffersonville went 2-3 in Saturday’s Evansville Mater Dei Duals.
The Red Devils defeated Castle 42-41 and Mater Dei 1 48-25. On the flip side, Jeff lost 50-32 to Avon, 47-36 to Bloomington South and 70-3 to No. 6 Mater Dei 2.
Bradley Owen and Ben Land led the Red Devils on the day with four victories apiece.
