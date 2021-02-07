BLOOMINGTON — Floyd Central captured its first regional title in eight years Saturday.
The Highlanders won five of the 14 weight classes en route to 153.5 points and the team championship at the Bloomington South Regional. It was Floyd's first regional title since 2013, and its 13th overall.
Tell City was second with 110 points while the host Panthers took third with 88.5. New Albany tied for 13th with 13 points.
The top four finishers in each weight class advance to this Saturday's Jasper Semistate.
Individual champions for the Highlanders were senior Gavinn Alstott at 138, freshman Hunter May at 145, junior J Conway at 152, freshman Bray Emerine at 160 and junior Codei Khawaja at 170.
At 138, Alstott won his first two matches by pins — in 52 seconds and 2:45 — before outlasting Bloomington South's Delaney Ruhlman 4-3 in the final. Ruhlman entered ranked No. 1 in the Evansville Semistate by indianamat.com while Alstott came in at No. 3.
At 145, third-ranked May won all three of his matches by pins — 1:33, 3:47 and 59 seconds — to improve to 23-2 on the season.
At 152, second-ranked Conway remained unbeaten on the season with a trio of victories. He won his first-round match 25-7 by technical fall, his semifinal by pin in 51 seconds and his final 22-8 by major decision.
At 160, Emerine won a trio of tight matches to claim his first regional title. The frosh triumphed 8-7 in his first-round match and 2-1 in the semis before outlasting West Vigo senior Jarell Sholar 3-2 in the final.
At 170, fourth-ranked Khawaja won his first two matches by pins (in 2:17 and 3:41) before posting a 11-4 victory over Terre Haute North's Sammy Saunders in the final.
The Highlanders had four other individuals qualify for semistate. They were Rollin Douglas (second at 106), Lou Knable (third at 120), Jake Happel (fourth at 132) and Jase Robinson (third at 182).
New Albany had a pair of semistate qualifiers. They were junior Paul King, who finished fourth at 126, and sophomore Jaden Grant, who was fourth at 152.
BLOOMINGTON SOUTH REGIONAL
Saturday at Bloomington South
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 153.5, 2. Tell City 110, 3. Bloomington South 88.5, 4. Terre Haute South 79, 5. Jasper 72, 6. Owen Valley 57, 7. Southridge 43.5, 8. Edgewood 38, 9 (tie). Terre Haute North, West Vigo 35, 11. Indian Creek 30, 12. Sullivan 20, 13 (tie). Bedford North Lawrence, Forest Park, New Albany 13, 16. Bloomington North 12, 17. North Knox 8.
Individual championship matches
106 pounds: Jackson Heaston (IC) pinned Rollin Douglas (FC) in 2:43; 3rd — Cody Brames (FP) pinned Hayden Tipton (THN) in 3:19.
113: Coy Hammack (TC) d. Jainier Milanes (J) 6-1; 3rd — Miles Libby (BS) d. Torie Buchanan (WV) 5-0.
120: Lane Gilbert (S) d. Kelby Glenn (TC) 10-5; 3rd — Lou Knable (FC) d. Travis Haug (FP) 3-0.
126: Cash Turner (E) d. Harrison May (THS) 13-0 by major dec.; 3rd — Brayden Lain (TC) d. Paul King (NA) 3:12 in injury time.
132: Cade Meier (BS) d. Lane Deckard (E) 6-0; 3rd — Cayden Andrews (S) d. Jake Happel (FC) by forfeit.
138: Gavinn Alstott (FC) d. Delaney Ruhlman (BS) 4-3; 3rd — Tanner Kane (S) d. Jackson Neibert (IC) 15-0 by tech. fall.
145: Hunter May (FC) pinned Tyce DuPont (TC) in 0:59; 3rd — Johnathan Otte (WV) d. Aiden Reynolds (BS) by forfeit.
152: J Conway (FC) d. Jeb Prechtel (J) 22-8 by maj. dec.; 3rd — Chase Hostetler (BN) pinned Jaden Grant (NA) in 3:19.
160: Bray Emerine (FC) d. Jarell Sholar (WV) 3-2; 3rd — Nate Lommock (THS) pinned Corey Braunecker (TC) in 1:43.
170: Codei Khawaja (FC) d. Sammy Saunders (THN) 11-4; 3rd — Nigel Kaiser (TC) pinned Tuff Fender (BS) in 2:31.
182: Jerry McBee (OV) d. Reid Schroeder (S) 8-5; 3rd — Jase Robinson (FC) d. Gabe Bignell (THN) 6-4.
195: Nick Casad (THS) pinned Ashton Schuetter (J) in 4:00; 3rd — Eli Hinshaw (OV) pinned Ross Wilgus (TC) in 1:33.
220: Tristan Ruhlman (BS) pinned Josh Howell (THS) in 1:14; 3rd — James Covey (BNL) d. Beau Noland (NK) by injury.
285: Logan McGraw (OV) pinned Quade Popp (J) in 1:52; 3rd — Chance Bolin (TC) pinned Christian Verst (THS) in 2:31.
JEFFERSONVILLE — Columbus East claimed its fifth consecutive regional title Saturday, while Jeffersonville finished as the regional runner-up for the fifth straight season.
The Olympians won five of the 14 weight classes en route to 236 points to claim the Jeffersonville Regional at Johnson Arena. The host Red Devils tallied 133 points — 19 ahead of third-place Charlestown. Borden took 10th (18) while New Washington placed 12th (13) and Rock Creek 14th (seven).
The top four finishers in each weight class advance to this Saturday's Jasper Semistate.
Jeff had a pair of regional champions in seniors Connor Gilles (145 pounds) and Matt Munoz (285).
The Red Devils had eight other semistate qualifiers. They were Collin Cain (fourth at 113), Robert Cline (fourth at 120), Devin McDaniel (second at 126), Jeramiah Cain (second at 132), Hayden Bartle (fourth at 160), Nathan Eihusen (fourth at 170), Evan Clayton (third at 182) and Greg Shingleton (third at 195).
The Pirates, who were coming off their first sectional title in 26 years, had four weight-class winners. They were senior Colin Knox at 138, junior Ben Phillips at 152, senior Deke Brown at 182 and senior Manuel Ordorica at 195.
The Pirates had two other semistate qualifiers. They were Jakob Lewellen (third at 132) and Lucas Gagnon (third at 220).
The 10th-place Braves were led by junior Lody Cheatham, who was the runner-up at 145.
The Mustangs were paced by senior Austin Taylor, who took third at 170, while the Lions were led by Kendrick Peyton, who finished fourth at 195.
JEFFERSONVILLE REGIONAL
Saturday at Johnson Arena
Team scores: 1. Columbus East 236, 2. Jeffersonville 133, 3. Charlestown 114, 4. Madison 112, 5. Corydon Central 38, 6 (tie). Columbus North, Jennings County 31, 8. Scottsburg 24, 9. Crawford County 22, 10. Borden 18, 11. Salem 16, 12. New Washington 13, 13. Brown County 11, 14. Rock Creek 7, 15 (tie). Eastern, Southwestern, Switzerland County 6.
Individual championship matches
106 pounds: Donnie Feeler (Crawford) d. Liam Krueger (CE) 4-1; 3rd — Zane Schreck (CC) d. Kelsey Bilz (M) 12-3 by major dec.
113: Noah Lykins (CE) d. Bryson Rowley (CC) 15-0 by tech. fall; 3rd — Kellen Carter (Scottsburg) pinned Collin Cain (J) in 1:33.
120: Jace Walls (M) pinned Jason Shuey (CN) in 3:41; 3rd — Nathan Anderson (CE) d. Robert Cline (J) 6-5.
126: Noah Burkhardt (M) pinned Devin McDaniel (J) in 4:42; 3rd — Jayden Criswell (Scottsburg) d. Bo Wagner (CE) 9-6.
132: Reece Fisher (CE) d. Jeramiah Cain (J) 3-2; 3rd — Jakob Lewellen (CH) d. Jacob Wolf (Switz) by forfeit.
138: Colin Knox (CH) d. Joey Moran (JC) 10-4; 3rd — Tony Ruiz-Tapia (CE) d. Jalen Stephens (Salem) by forfeit.
145: Connor Gilles (J) d. Lody Cheatham (B) 9-1 by major dec.; 3rd — Eli Pollitt (CE) d. Mason Martin (E) 5-4.
152: Ben Phillips (CH) d. Tyler Williams (CE) 5:41 in injury; 3rd — Gavin Bateman (JC) pinned Danny Bowling (Salem) 1:47.
160: Kade Law (CE) d. Luke McCarty (M) 23-8 by tech. fall; 3rd — Hector De Dios (CN) pinned Hayden Bartle (J) in 4:14.
170: Sam Morrill (CE) d. Van Skinner (M) 7-2; 3rd — Austin Taylor (NW) pinned Nathan Eihusen (J) in 1:56.
182: Deke Brown (CH) pinned Jaden Durnil (CE) in 5:53; 3rd — Evan Clayton (J) pinned Drake Youngblood (M) in 2:30.
195: Manuel Ordorica (CH) d. Josh Schrader (CE) 4-3; 3rd — Greg Shingleton (J) d. Kendrick Peyton (RC) by injury.
220: Tommy Morrill (CE) d. Dylan Fulton (M) 7-1; 3rd — Lucas Gagnon (CH) d. Brady McLain (Southwestern) 8-3.
285: Matt Munoz (J) d. Ashton Hartwell (CE) 4-1; 3rd — Lane Mullins (BC) pinned Seth Johnson (CC) in 0:53.
