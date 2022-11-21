INDIANAPOLIS — The Jeffersonville boys’ wrestling team finished third in Perry Meridian’s Capitol City Classic on Saturday.
The host Falcons won the title with a team score of 250.02 points. Westfield was second in the eight-team event with 195.53 while the Red Devils tallied 174.54.
Senior Hayden Bartle led the way for Jeff by winning the 152-pound weight class. He triumphed in his first two matches in pins (in 3 minutes, 46 seconds and 43 seconds, respectively) before blanking Perry Meridian’s Jameson Roll 7-0 in the final.
“I was really happy for Hayden Bartle,” said Red Devils coach Danny Struck, whose team lost 45-31 in its season-opener at Franklin on Friday night. “That is his first tourney win, in his senior year, it’s a fantastic start!”
Meanwhile the Cain twins, Collin and Noah, both finished second in their respective weight classes (Collin in 126 and Noah in 132).
“I was very proud of them for their body language throughout the tourney,” Struck said. “We want to look the same in victory and defeat — winners are consistent — and they stayed consistent in victory and defeat and that is something we talk about often.”
Jeffersonville also had a trio of third-place finishers. One of those was Bradley Owen at 145.
“Bradley Owen has been doing everything possible he can to be better this year,” Struck said. “He went to two camps and Fargo (N.D.) this summer, he ran cross country, he ran a marathon two weeks ago, a 5K last weekend and here we are. He lost in the semifinals in double OT to a kid that was ranked 11th (in the state) and he lost to 11-3 last year too. So his improvements are huge. When a kid that wanted to win a tourney loses we tell them ‘When you don’t get what you want, get the next best thing.’ He did — he came back and got third.”
The team’s other third-place finishers were Elijah Mutchler at 220 and sophomore Ben Land in the heavyweight division.
The Red Devils will host their Turkey Tussle, which will include Corydon Central and Columbus North, on Wednesday.
.
CAPITOL CITY CLASSIC
Saturday at Perry Meridian
Team scores: 1. Perry Meridian 250.02, 2. Westfield 195.53, 3. Jeffersonville 174.54, 4. Franklin Central 167.05, 5. Beech Grove 134.56, 6. New Palestine 117.07, 7. Indian Creek 116.08, 8. Plainfield 110.
JHS results
106: Sebastian Berry (2-2) placed fourth and scored 13 team points.
* Quarterfinal - Richard Rogers (Franklin Central ) 3-1 won by fall over Sebastian Berry (Jeffersonville) 2-2 (Fall 1:19)
* Cons. Round 1 - Sebastian Berry ( Jeffersonville) 2-2 won by injury default over Keegan Carson (Westfield) 1-2 (Inj. 0:00)
* Cons. Semi - Sebastian Berry ( Jeffersonville) 2-2 won by injury default over Gunner Butt (New Palestine) 1-3 (Inj. 0:00)
* 3rd Place Match - Richard Rogers (Franklin Central ) 3-1 won by fall over Sebastian Berry ( Jeffersonville) 2-2 (Fall 1:55)
113: Aiden Stellato (2-2) placed fifth and scored 8 team points.
* Quarterfinal - Porter Temples (Westfield) 2-1 won by tech fall over Aiden Stellato ( Jeffersonville) 2-2 (TF-1.5 4:53 (18-3))
* Cons. Round 1 - Aiden Stellato ( Jeffersonville) 2-2 won by fall over Blake Woods (Plainfield) 1-2 (Fall 2:01)
* Cons. Semi - Cole Vandygriff (New Palestine) 3-1 won by decision over Aiden Stellato ( Jeffersonville) 2-2 (Dec 7-2)
* 5th Place Match - Aiden Stellato ( Jeffersonville) 2-2 won by decision over Demario Ezelle (Franklin Central ) 1-3 (Dec 10-6)
120: John Stivers (2-2) placed fourth and scored 11 team points.
* Quarterfinal - Carter Niccum (Westfield) 3-1 won by fall over John Stivers ( Jeffersonville) 2-2 (Fall 2:35)
* Cons. Round 1 - John Stivers ( Jeffersonville) 2-2 won by forfeit over forfeit forfeit (New Palestine) 1-2 (For.)
* Cons. Semi - John Stivers ( Jeffersonville) 2-2 won by decision over Jacob VanHook (Beech Grove) 1-3 (Dec 5-0)
* 3rd Place Match - Carter Niccum (Westfield) 3-1 won by fall over John Stivers ( Jeffersonville) 2-2 (Fall 2:23)
126: Collin Cain (2-1) placed second and scored 18.5 team points.
* Quarterfinal - Collin Cain ( Jeffersonville) 2-1 won by tech fall over Will Beaver (Indian Creek) 1-3 (TF-1.5 3:50 (21-4))
* Semifinal - Collin Cain ( Jeffersonville) 2-1 won by major decision over Kenny Shotts (Perry Meridian) 2-2 (MD 13-3)
* 1st Place Match - Gauge Clark (Franklin Central ) 3-0 won by decision over Collin Cain ( Jeffersonville) 2-1 (Dec 18-11)
132: Noah Cain (2-1) placed second and scored 20 points.
* Quarterfinal - Noah Cain ( Jeffersonville) 2-1 won by fall over Nate Day (Plainfield) 1-3 (Fall 0:28)
* Semifinal - Noah Cain ( Jeffersonville) 2-1 won by fall over Jake Saez (Westfield) 3-1 (Fall 0:31)
* 1st Place Match - Keaton Morton (Perry Meridian) 3-0 won by fall over Noah Cain ( Jeffersonville) 2-1 (Fall 1:07)
138: Dawson Slaughter (0-3) placed eighth and scored 1 point.
* Quarterfinal - Owen Matthews (Westfield) 2-2 won by major decision over Dawson Slaughter ( Jeffersonville) 0-3 (MD 13-3)
* Cons. Round 1 - Tucker Billerman (Perry Meridian) 2-2 won by decision over Dawson Slaughter ( Jeffersonville) 0-3 (Dec 9-3)
* 7th Place Match - Jolt Ellis (Plainfield) 1-2 won by fall over Dawson Slaughter ( Jeffersonville) 0-3 (Fall 2:39)
145: Bradley Owen (3-1) placed third and scored 16 points.
* Quarterfinal - Bradley Owen ( Jeffersonville) 3-1 won by fall over Tim Ruley (Franklin Central ) 0-3 (Fall 1:54)
* Semifinal - Braedon Spears (Plainfield) 2-1 won in sudden victory - 1 over Bradley Owen ( Jeffersonville) 3-1 (SV-1 5-3)
* Cons. Semi - Bradley Owen ( Jeffersonville) 3-1 won by fall over MJ Morton (Perry Meridian) 2-2 (Fall 0:41)
* 3rd Place Match - Bradley Owen ( Jeffersonville) 3-1 won by decision over Alex Hernandez (Beech Grove) 2-2 (Dec 8-6)
152: Hayden Bartle (3-0) placed first and scored 24 points.
* Quarterfinal - Hayden Bartle ( Jeffersonville) 3-0 won by fall over Turner Williams (Plainfield) 1-3 (Fall 3:46)
* Semifinal - Hayden Bartle ( Jeffersonville) 3-0 won by fall over Hank Temples (Westfield) 3-1 (Fall 0:43)
* 1st Place Match - Hayden Bartle ( Jeffersonville) 3-0 won by decision over Jameson Roll (Perry Meridian) 2-1 (Dec 7-0)
160: Kadin Moran (1-3) placed sixth and scored 5 points.
* Quarterfinal - Ethan Zellman (Franklin Central ) 2-2 won by fall over Kadin Moran ( Jeffersonville) 1-3 (Fall 2:36)
* Cons. Round 1 - Kadin Moran ( Jeffersonville) 1-3 won by major decision over Gabe Flick (New Palestine) 0-3 (MD 12-1)
* Cons. Semi - Oliver Hallett (Indian Creek) 4-1 won by fall over Kadin Moran ( Jeffersonville) 1-3 (Fall 2:13)
* 5th Place Match - Bryce Jones (Plainfield) 2-2 won by fall over Kadin Moran ( Jeffersonville) 1-3 (Fall 4:18)
170: Lamar Freeman (2-2) placed fifth and scored 10 points.
* Quarterfinal - Elliott Eck (Plainfield) 2-1 won by fall over lamar Freeman ( Jeffersonville) 2-2 (Fall 3:14)
* Cons. Round 1 - lamar Freeman ( Jeffersonville) 2-2 won by fall over Brock Bragg (Indian Creek) 1-3 (Fall 1:57)
* Cons. Semi - Hunter Jones (Westfield) 3-1 won by fall over lamar Freeman ( Jeffersonville) 2-2 (Fall 1:38)
* 5th Place Match - lamar Freeman ( Jeffersonville) 2-2 won by fall over Hunter Marlow (Franklin Central ) 1-3 (Fall 0:30)
182: Cody Shewmaker (2-2) placed fifth and scored 8 points.
* Quarterfinal - James LeClerc (Plainfield) 2-1 won by fall over Cody Shewmaker ( Jeffersonville) 2-2 (Fall 3:51)
* Cons. Round 1 - Cody Shewmaker ( Jeffersonville) 2-2 won by fall over Kaleb Conaway (Beech Grove) 0-3 (Fall 2:57)
* Cons. Semi - Brandon Brees (New Palestine) 2-2 won by fall over Cody Shewmaker ( Jeffersonville) 2-2 (Fall 3:00)
* 5th Place Match - Cody Shewmaker ( Jeffersonville) 2-2 won by decision over Jeremiah Smith (Franklin Central ) 1-3 (Dec 6-4)
195: Leland Ponce (1-2) placed seventh and scored 4 points.
* Quarterfinal - Shaun Glass (New Palestine) 2-1 won by fall over Leland Ponce ( Jeffersonville) 1-2 (Fall 1:33)
* Cons. Round 1 - Julius Florence (Beech Grove) 2-2 won by fall over Leland Ponce ( Jeffersonville) 1-2 (Fall 0:45)
* 7th Place Match - Leland Ponce ( Jeffersonville) 1-2 won by forfeit over forfeit forfeit (Indian Creek) 0-3 (For.)
220: Elijah Mutchler (3-1) placed third and scored 18 points.
* Quarterfinal - Elijah Mutchler ( Jeffersonville) 3-1 won by forfeit over forfeit forfeit (Westfield) 0-3 (For.)
* Semifinal - Ian Thompson (Beech Grove) 2-1 won by decision over Elijah Mutchler ( Jeffersonville) 3-1 (Dec 5-2)
* Cons. Semi - Elijah Mutchler ( Jeffersonville) 3-1 won by fall over Connor Smith (Plainfield) 1-3 (Fall 1:59)
* 3rd Place Match - Elijah Mutchler ( Jeffersonville) 3-1 won by injury default over Eli Rossman (Perry Meridian) 2-2 (Inj. 4:08)
285: Ben Land (3-1) placed third and scored 18 points.
* Quarterfinal - Ben Land ( Jeffersonville) 3-1 won by fall over Jackson Rapone (Plainfield) 2-2 (Fall 0:28)
* Semifinal - Jack Broadwell (Beech Grove) 2-1 won by fall over Ben Land ( Jeffersonville) 3-1 (Fall 1:20)
* Cons. Semi - Ben Land ( Jeffersonville) 3-1 won by fall over Logan Porter (Indian Creek) 1-4 (Fall 1:41)
* 3rd Place Match - Ben Land ( Jeffersonville) 3-1 won by fall over Nolan Martin (Perry Meridian) 2-2 (Fall 2:46)
.
GIRLS' WRESTLING
FOUR DEVILS GO UNBEATEN
Four different girls went 5-0 last weekend for the Red Devils, who suffered a 42-35 loss at Franklin on Friday night before competing in Saturday's Jennings County Invitational.
Those who went unbeaten were Aubrey Cummings, Chriss True, Jannelle Jones and Sian Rogers.
Also for Jeff, Lynn Hill was 4-1 over the two days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.