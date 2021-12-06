WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Red Devils go 4-3 in Jeff Duals

JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville went 4-3 in its Jeff Duals, which started Friday and ended Saturday.
The Red Devils defeated Jennings County, New Palestine, South Dearborn and Oak Hills (Ohio), but lost close matches against Columbus East, Heritage Hills and Southridge.
Leading the way for Jeff were Collin Cain and Collin Corbin, who went 7-0 and 6-1 respectively.
CHEATHAM LEADS BRAVES
INDIANAPOLIS — Borden had three weight-class champions at Saturday’s Brebeuf Round Robin.
Lody Cheatham led the way for the Braves. The senior was the winner at 152 pounds. Additionally, he was selected as the meet’s Most Valuable Wrestler while also receiving its Sportsmanship award.
Also for Borden, Dylan Allen was victorious at 126, as was Nathan Vandiver in the heavyweight division.
THEOBALD, LOVAN PACE PIONEERS
EVANSVILLE — Providence went 1-4 at Saturday’s Evansville Reitz Invitational.
Leading the way for the Pioneers were Eli Theobald and Henry Lovan, both of whom went 4-1. Meanwhile, Kalob Manning, Craig Bratcher and Roy Shrout posted 3-2 marks.
GENERALS TAKE 6TH
SCOTTSBURG — Clarksville, a first-year program, finished sixth out of 10 teams in Saturday’s Fugate Invite at Scottsburg.