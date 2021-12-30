MADISON — Jeffersonville finished second in Madison’s two-day Cub Classic, which wrapped up Thursday.
The Red Devils went 8-1 in the event. Their lone loss was to fifth-ranked East Central.
Jeff was led by a pair of weight-class winners. Senior Evan Clayton took home the title at 195 pounds while classmate Colin Corbin captured the crown at 285 pounds.
FLOYD FINISHES 5TH AT MATER DEI
EVANSVILLE — Floyd Central finished fifth at Evansville Mater Dei’s two-day Holiday Classic, which finished Thursday.
The host Wildcats won the team title with 251 points. Union County (Ky.) finished second with 212.5 points while Roncalli took third with 202. Perry Meridian (178) and the Highlanders (132) rounded out the top five.
WEDNESDAY
BORDEN’S CHEATHAM FINISHES 4TH
MOORESVILLE — Borden senior Lody Cheatham finished fourth in the 152-pound weight class at the 50th anniversary Mooresville Holiday Classic, which wrapped up Wednesday.
Cheatham won his first two matches before Carmel’s Eitan Halevi defeated him 12-5 in the semifinals.
In the third-place match, Owen Valley’s Logan Cain edged Cheatham 7-6. The loss dropped Cheatham’s record to 12-3 on the season.
Carmel won the 24-team event with 224 points. Borden took 23rd with 45.5 points.
PHILLIPS WINS WEIGHT CLASS
CONNERSVILLE — Charlestown senior Ben Phillips became the second Pirate to ever earn a championship at Connersville’s Spartan Classic, which concluded Wednesday.
Phillips beat Western Boone’s Trevor Weakley 16-7 in the 170-pound final.
Also for Charlestown, Jakob Lewellen finished fourth in his weight class, Carson Collier seventh and Clay McClelland eighth.
Portage won the 31-team event with 260 points. Charlestown finished 15th with 103 and Providence placed 24th (64.5).
The Pioneers were paced by sophomore Eli Theobald, who placed sixth out of 32 wrestlers at 113 pounds.
FLOYD, JEFF TAKE 1ST, 2ND AT SCOTTSBURG
SCOTTSBURG — The Floyd Central and Jeffersonville B varsity teams finished first and second, respectively, at Scottsburg’s Warrior Classic, which started Tuesday and wrapped up Wednesday.
Cameron Allen went 9-0 to win the 160-pound weight class for the Red Devils.
