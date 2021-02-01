JEFFERSONVILLE — Charlestown partied like it was 1995 Saturday afternoon at Johnson Arena.
That's because the Pirates captured their first sectional title in 21 years. Charlestown edged the host, and three-time reigning champion, Red Devils by 4.5 points for the team trophy at the Jeffersonville Sectional.
The Pirates had five individual champions and three runners-up while qualifying a wrestler in all 14 weight classes — the top-four finishers in each one advance — for next Saturday's Jeffersonville Regional. Charlestown tallied 273 points to Jeff's 268.5. Corydon Central (130.5), Salem (105) and Eastern (104.5) rounded out the top five. Silver Creek was sixth (80.5), Providence eighth (61), Borden ninth (44), Rock Creek 11th (28) and New Washington 12th (24).
"It's been our goal all year," Charlestown coach Adam Doherty said. "We knew coming in it was going to take everybody scoring. Jeff's good, we knew there were four or five matches that could go either way and it was really going to be a coin toss coming down to that last round. I talked to the guys about everybody being important and with this close of a finish — it was 4 1/2 (points) — every single match was important whether it was first round or wrestling for third and fourth, it was just as important as the guys in the finals.
"I'm proud of the effort. I'm proud of nobody getting down and coming back and continuing to wrestle. It was a battle, but it worked out."
Charlestown's champions were Colin Knox (at 138 pounds), Ben Phillips (152), Deke Brown (182), Manuel Ordorica (195) and Lucas Gagnon (220).
Gagnon's 2-1 triumph over Jeff's Jaybreon Litsey was the clincher for the Pirates.
"I came in as an underdog, especially because of losing to him twice (earlier in the season)," Gagnon said. "The coaches broke down everything that would happen. ... It was just a good match. Props to Penguin (Litsey) for wrestling so hard and being a humble and generous competitor. I'm just really happy and stoked for the team."
The runner-up Red Devils had six champs — Robert Cline (120), Devin McDaniel (126), Jeramiah Cain (132), Connor Gilles (145), Hayden Bartle (160) and Matt Munoz (285) — but lost one wrestler to a COVID-related issue before the tournament started.
"Just in the first round alone he would've scored seven points with a forfeit," Jeff coach Danny Struck said. "That was hurtful, but part of winning this year is beating COVID. (Charlestown) beat us and they beat COVID, so congrats to Charlestown and Coach Doherty, a long time coming for them."
One of the grittiest performances of the day was by Gilles. The senior suffered an injury early in the first period, but after a short stoppage, he returned to the mat and outlasted previously-unbeaten Lody Cheatham of Borden 7-5.
"That's the first injury time he's ever taken in seven years — I've coached him since elementary (school) — and I've never seen him take an injury timeout," Struck said of Gilles. "I knew something hurt when it happened, so I'm super-proud of him for being hurt and pushing through it."
The other individual champion from Clark County was New Washington senior Austin Taylor, who added a sectional title at 170 to two he previously won at 160.
The sixth-place Dragons were led by a trio of third-place finishers — T.J. Bagshaw (126), Cole Bagshaw (132) and Carver Hoffman (170).
The eighth-place Pioneers were paced by a trio of fourth-place finishers — Eli Theobald (106), Henry Lovan (113) and Craig Bratcher (160).
The 11th-place Lions were led by junior Kendrick Payton, who finished third at 195 to become the first-year program's first regional qualifier.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE SECTIONAL
Saturday at Johnson Arena
Team scores: 1. Charlestown 273, 2. Jeffersonville 268.5, 3. Corydon Central 130.5, 4. Salem 105, 5. Eastern 104.5, 6. Silver Creek 80.5, 7. North Harrison 79, 8. Providence 61, 9. Borden 44, 10. Crawford County 35, 11. Rock Creek 28, 12. New Washington 24.
Individual championship matches
106 pounds: Donnie Feeler (CR) d. Zane Schreck (CC) 10-3; 3rd — Kamm Vangilder (C) pinned Eli Theobald (P) in 4:25.
113: Bryson Rowley (CC) d. Collin Cain (J) 10-4; 3rd — Carson Collier (C) d. Henry Lovan (P) 3-2.
120: Robert Cline (J) pinned Gavin Salisbury (C) in 2:39; 3rd — Layne Owen (CC) won by forfeit.
126: Devin McDaniel (J) d. Alex Sheehan (C) 13-4 by major dec.; 3rd — T.J. Bagshaw (SC) d. Landen Dale (B) 5-3.
132: Jeramiah Cain (J) pinned Jakob Lewellen (C) in 1:14; 3rd — Cole Bagshaw (SC) pinned Ben Boman (CC) in 2:05.
138: Colin Knox (C) pinned Jalen Stephens (S) in 3:18; 3rd — Bradley Owen (J) d. Gavin Clark (SC) 13-5 by major dec.
145: Connor Gilles (J) d. Lody Cheatham (B) 7-5; 3rd — Mason Martin (E) pinned Braden Moore (C) in 4:53.
152: Ben Phillips (C) d. Marcus Martin (E) by forfeit; 3rd — Danny Bowling (S) pinned Gustyn Wright (CC) in 3:44.
160: Hayden Bartle (J) d. Micah Keltner (C) 10-1 by major dec.; 3rd — Bryce Gentry (CC) d. Craig Bratcher (P) 8-6.
170: Austin Taylor (NW) pinned Nathan Eihusen (J) in 4:35; 3rd — Carver Hoffman (SC) pinned Braden Morgan (C) in 2:39.
182: Deke Brown (C) d. Evan Clayton (J) 5-3; 3rd — Noah Kendall (NH) pinned Gunner Pickerill (E) in 4:59.
195: Manuel Ordorica (C) d. Greg Shingleton (J) 6-5; 3rd — Kendrick Payton (RC) pinned Bryce Rhinehart (S) in 1:54.
220: Lucas Gagnon (C) d. Jaybreon Litsey (J) 2-1; 3rd — Chase Straub (CC) pinned Seth Kendall (NH) in 0:55.
285: Matthew Munoz (J) pinned Seth Johnson (CC) in 1:53; 3rd — Jimmy Gibson (S) pinned Austin Ramirez-Wilkerson (C) in 2:29.
FLOYD CENTRAL CLAIMS 2ND STRAIGHT SECTIONAL TITLE
HUNTINGBURG — Floyd Central captured its second straight Southridge Sectional title Saturday.
The Highlanders won six of the 14 weight classes, and had three runners-up, on their way to 262 total points at Huntingburg Memorial Gymnasium. Tell City, which had four individual winners, was second with 217 while Jasper took third with 210.5. New Albany finished fifth with 85.
The top four finishers in each weight class advance to the Bloomington South Regional this Saturday.
Winning for Floyd were Rollin Douglas at 106 pounds, Jake Happel at 132, Gavinn Alstott at 138, Hunter May at 145, J Conway at 152 and Codei Khawaja at 170.
It was the fourth consecutive sectional title in the fourth different weight class for Alstott, who previously won at 106, 113 and 126. It was also the third in three different weight classes for Conway, a junior, and the second straight for Khawaja, a junior.
The Highlanders also received runner-up finishes from Lou Knable (120), Bray Emerine (160) and Jase Robinson (182).
The fifth-place Bulldogs received runner-up finishes from Paul King (126) and Jordan Roberson (138).
SOUTHRIDGE SECTIONAL
Saturday at Huntinburg
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 262, 2. Tell City 217, 3. Jasper 210.5, 4. Southridge 194, 5. New Albany 85, 6. Forest Park 73, 7. Bedford North Lawrence 68, 8. North Knox 61, 9. Pike Central 52, 10. Mitchell 14.5.
Individual championship matches
106 pounds: Rollin Douglas (FC) d. Cameron Fogle (S) 6-0; 3rd — Cody Brames (FP) pinned Gabe Verkamp (J) in 3:13.
113: Coy Hammack (TC) d. Jainier Milanes (J) 8-0 by major dec.; 3rd — Jacob Shackleford (FC) pinned Jayden Fogle (S) in 1:20.
120: Kelby Glenn (TC) d. Lou Knable (FC) 9-0 by major dec.; 3rd — Travis Haug (FP) pinned Xavier Lopez (J) in 0:58.
126: Brayden Lain (TC) pinned Paul King (NA) in 5:12; 3rd — Cole Wirthwein (S) pinned Isaac Fuhrman (FP) in 4:36.
132: Jake Happel (FC) d. Cayden Andrews (S) by SV; 3rd — Dyan Niehaus (FP) pinned Logan Schroder (NA) in 1:48.
138: Gavinn Alstott (FC) pinned Jordan Roberson (NA) in 1:30; 3rd — Tanner Kane (S) d. Cale Schmitt (J) 8-2.
145: Hunter May (FC) pinned Tyce DuPont (TC) in 1:09; 3rd — Ian Giesler (J) pinned Carson Niehaus (S) in 3:19.
152: J Conway (FC) d. Jeb Prechtel (J) 20-4 by tech fall; 3rd — Shane Braunecker (TC) d. Jaden Grant 4-3.
160: Corey Braunecker (TC) pinned Bray Emerine (FC) in 1:10; 3rd — Victor Peter (J) d. Maddox Vernon (S) 12-6.
170: Codei Khawaja (FC) d. Nigel Kaiser (TC) 11-6; 3rd — Cameron Weisheit (J) d. Luke Meyer (S) 9-4.
182: Reid Schroeder (S) d. Jase Robinson (FC) 12-4 by major dec.; 3rd — Kale Speedy (PC) pinned Luke Ruckriegel (J) in 3:14.
195: Ashton Schuetter (J) pinned Ross Wilgus (TC) 1:27; 3rd — Gunner Connaughton (BNL) d. Corey Goeppner (PC) 5-4.
220: James Covey (BNL) pinned Beau Noland (NK) in 4:10; 3rd — Will Collon (J) d. Jackson Early (FC) 6-1.
285: Quade Popp (J) d. Chance Bolin (TC) 2-1; 3rd — Charlie Wilson (NA) pinned Jacob Lang (FC) in 4:22.
