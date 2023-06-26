WRESTLING: Struck strikes gold in Mexico

“Experience the world through wrestling — memories that will last a lifetime!”
That is one of the mottos of Jeffersonville coach Danny Struck.
Last week the sport took Struck to Mexico, where he made some more memories — and won some gold too.
Struck was the team leader for Team USA at the U17 Pan American Championships in Mexico City.
With Struck in charge, the United States took home the team titles in men’s freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s freestyle.
“It was an honor,” he said. “I learned the mind of the elite athlete, which allows me to bring something home to our Jeff athletes.”
It was the 46-year-old’s eighth time with Team USA, and his fifth Pan Am Championships. However, it was his first time as the USA’s team leader.
“I had no idea how much work it was,” Struck admitted Monday. “I went to bed every night about midnight and woke up about 3 (a.m.).”
Team USA won six gold medals and four silvers en route to the team title in men’s freestyle. It captured nine golds and one silver on the way to the title in women’s freestyle. Lastly, it took home four golds, three silvers and three bronzes in Greco-Roman.
And while Struck admitted to being “exhausted” Monday night, there’s no rest for the road weary. He planned to wake up at 5 a.m. Tuesday morning for another trip — to take 27 wrestlers to a team camp in Bloomington, Ill.