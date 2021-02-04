WRESTLING: Taylor taking down the competition

JEFFERSONVILLE — Austin Taylor has come a long way since he began wrestling in the fifth grade.
“I was a little skinny guy. I was probably like 85 pounds,” the now-New Washington senior said. “I kind of got bullied a little bit, so I decided to beef up.”
Skinny-no-more Taylor enters Saturday’s Jeffersonville Regional coming off a third straight sectional title and with more than 100 wins in his high school career.
“Austin Taylor is our team captain and everyone who is on his team aspires to reach his level of wrestling,” Mustangs coach Gabe Nix said. “He is a phenomenal wrestler based on two things — (one), he doesn’t understand the word quit. The young man I’ve watched grow up will never quit on anything. Secondly, he has hit the master stage of a wrestler that not a lot of wrestlers ever reach. He is very much a methodical wrestler, which means he can feel pressure of his opponent and see it also. He can notice a muscle twitch before his opponent can attempt a move.”
Taylor has tried, and still plays, other sports. But, his heart is in wrestling.
“I’ve done baseball, track, cross country. ... I did cheerleading for a bit, but my main focus is wrestling,” he said. “That’s my passion.”
It wasn’t easy early on, though.
“I wasn’t successful until probably my eighth grade (year), I went undefeated,” he said.
As a freshman, Taylor went 31-10, but finished fifth in the 160-pound weight class at the Jeffersonville Sectional.
“I got destroyed,” he remembered with a laugh.
However that was his last sectional loss, as it’s Taylor who’s gotten the last laugh on his foes.
As a sophomore, he rolled to the sectional title at 160 and was second at the regional before losing in the first round of the semistate.
Last year, Taylor won his second straight sectional championship at 160, then finished fourth at regional before losing to eventual state champion Eli Dickens of Evansville Mater Dei in the first round of the Evansville Reitz Semistate.
“It seems like I always end up drawing the No. 1 kid in the state and it just turns out really bad for me,” Taylor said. “Hopefully that’s not the case this year.”
As it has been for many, this has been an unusual season for Taylor. He didn’t wrestle his first match until the Southern Indiana Wrestling Conference meet Jan. 16.
“I haven’t had a lot of mat time because of meets getting canceled because of COVID,” he said.
Taylor, one of only three New Wash wrestlers at sectional, dealt with that by doing more off-the-mat work.
“You’ve got to put in extra hours running outside of wrestling practice and doing your sit-ups and push-ups,” he said. “You’ve got to do extra stuff out of the wrestling room when you don’t have somebody your experience, or your weight to practice against. It takes some commitment.”
Taylor, who’s moved up to 170 this year, took care of business at last Saturday’s Jeffersonville Sectional. He picked up a pair of wins by forfeit before outlasting Charlestown’s Braden Morgan 16-12 in the semifinals, then pinning Jeffersonville’s Nathan Eihusen at the 4-minute, 35-second mark of the final.
“Overall it just felt good to get the win by pin,” he said.
Now Taylor, who has a 108-27 career record, has his sights set on doing well at the Jeffersonville Regional, which starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, and the Jasper Semistate.
“My goal, at the least, is to make it to state,” he said. “I plan on going to college and I plan on going to state this year so I can see if some people will give me a scholarship. I love wrestling and I’d love to do it in college.”