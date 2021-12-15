WRESTLING: Ten to watch

In late February, Floyd Central’s J Conway capped off a perfect season with the perfect ending.
The then-junior posted a 6-4 sudden victory over Chesterton’s Brock Ellis in the final of the 152-pound weight class of the IHSAA State Finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
This season the senior, who has moved up to 160, will go for two.
“The goal is the same as last year, win state again,” he said recently. “I’m just going to go out and have fun.”
Especially considering the fact that Conway committed to the University of Missouri in October, then signed his National Letter of Intent with the Tigers last month.
“There’s really not going to be much pressure, I’m already committed to college,” he said in October. “I’m just going to go have fun for my last year.”
It’s been so far, so good for Conway.
The No. 1-ranked grappler at 160 by indianamat.com is unbeaten through his first 15 matches of the season.
Conway likely won’t be the only area wrestler to make it to state this season, though.
With that in mind, and as the season gets rolling, we’re taking a quick look at 10 to watch this winter.
LODY CHEATHAM, BORDEN
As a junior, Cheatham was runner-up in the sectional and regional in the 145-pound weight class before falling in the first round of the semistate to finish 22-3 on the season.
Earlier this month Cheatham, competing at 152, was the Most Valuable Wrestler at the Indianapolis Brebeuf Round Robin.
EVAN CLAYTON, JEFFERSONVILLE
As a junior, Clayton was the sectional runner-up at 182. The next week he took third at the regional before losing his first match at semistate to finish the season 24-7. Clayton has moved up to 195 for his senior campaign.
J CONWAY, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior captured Floyd’s second straight state title at the 152-pound weight class, following in the footsteps of former teammate Jonathan Kervin, last season.
This time around he’ll try to become the Highlanders’ second two-time state champ, joining Floyd assistant Cooper Samuels, who won titles in 2007 and 2008.
COLIN CORBIN, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior, who can bench press 335 pounds and squat 500 pounds, has moved into the heavyweight slot vacated by the graduation of former Red Devils standout Matthew Munoz. Like Munoz did last season, Corbin prepped for his final campaign on the football field.
BRAY EMERINE, FLOYD CENTRAL
As a freshman, Emerine was the runner-up at 160 in the Southridge Sectional. He bounced back, though, to win the title at the Bloomington South Regional. Emerine then finished fourth in the Jasper Semistate to qualify for the IHSAA State Finals, where he lost his first match to finish 20-11.
The sophomore is currently ranked seventh in the state by indianamat.com at 182.
CODEI KHAWAJA, FLOYD CENTRAL
As a junior, Khawaja won sectional and regional titles at 170 before taking third at the semistate. He then lost his first match at the IHSAA State Finals to finish 25-3.
In the offseason he was a double All-American in freestyle and Greco.
The University of Michigan-signee is back at 170 this season and, like Conway, he hasn’t lost a match yet. He’s currently rated No. 2 in the state behind Evansville Mater Dei senior Brody Baumann.
PAUL KING, NEW ALBANY
The senior placed second in the sectional and fourth in the regional at 126 before losing in the first round at the semistate to finish last season 25-5.
Back at 126 this season, King is ranked 14th in the state by indianamat.com
LOU KNABLE, FLOYD CENTRAL
As a junior Knable was the sectional runner-up at 120 before finishing third at the regional. He went on to lose in the semistate quarterfinals (a.k.a. the “ticket round”) for the second straight year to finish the season 19-7.
He’s moved up to 138 for his senior campaign.
JAKOB LEWELLEN, CHARLESTOWN
As a junior, Lewellen finished second at the sectional and third at the regional, before losing his first match at the semistate, in the 132-pound weight class to finish his season with a 30-5 record.
The senior is currently ranked 14th in the state at 138 by indianamat.com.
BEN PHILLIPS, CHARLESTOWN
As a junior, Phillips won his first 36 matches last season, which included sectional and regional titles in the 152-pound weight class, before losing in the semistate semifinals. He ended up taking third at the semistate before placing eighth overall at the IHSAA State Finals to finish his season with a 38-4 mark.
Phillips has moved up to 160 this season and he’s currently ranked fifth in the state by indianamat.com.
10 MORE TO KEEP AN EYE ON:
Cole Bagshaw (Silver Creek); Hayden Bartle (Jeffersonville); Craig Bratcher (Providence); Noah Cain (Jeffersonville); Rollin Douglas (Floyd Central); Jaden Grant (New Albany); Kendrick Peyton (Rock Creek); Logan Schroeder (New Albany); Alex Sheehan (Charlestown); Roy Shrout (Providence).