BLOOMINGTON — A trio of weight-class champions led Floyd Central to a third-place finish in Saturday’s Bloomington South Regional.
Gavinn Alstott (at 126 pounds), J Conway (138) and Jonathan Kervin (152) each won their second straight regional titles to help the Highlanders scored 102 points. Terre Haute South won the team title with 137.5 points, while the host Panthers were second with 117.5. New Albany finished 15th.
Alstott won his first match with a 54-second pin and took his second by tech fall before pinning South’s Nicolas Castelluccio in 1:56 in the final.
Conway cruised 14-2 in his first match before his final two wins came via pins, including a 55-second triumph in the final.
Kervin, meanwhile, used pins to win all three of his matches (in 2:39, 1:57 and 4:19).
Two others from Floyd, Lou Knable and Codel Khawaja, also qualified for this Saturday’s Evansville Reitz Semistate. Knable finished second at 106 while Khawaja did the same at 145.
New Albany sophomore Paul King will also make the trip to the Ford Center. He finished fourth at 120. BLOOMINGTON SOUTH REGIONAL
Saturday at Bloomington South
Team scores: 1. Terre Haute South 137.5, 2. Bloomington South 117.5, 3. Floyd Central 102, 4. Edgewood 71, 5. Southridge 70, 6. Jasper 64.5, 7. Bloomington North 48, 8. West Vigo 44, 9. Sullivan 41.5, 10. Northview 36.5, 11. Mitchell 18, 12. Indian Creek 15.5, 13 (tie). Bedford NL, North Knox 12, 15. New Albany 10, 16. Terre Haute North 6.
106 pounds: Cash Turner (E) d. Lou Knable (FC) 8-0 maj. dec.; 3rd: Jainer Milanes (J) pinned Seth Cowden (N) in 2:05.
113: Lane Gilbert (S) pinned Gary Bays (THS) in 0:50; 3rd: Ethan Roudebush (BS) d. Logan Moore (N) 6-1.
120: Delaney Ruhlman (BS) d. Xavier Horton (SO) 15-0 by tech fall; 3rd: Paul King (NA) d. Harrison May (THS) 4-2.
126: Gavinn Alstott (FC) pinned Nicolas Castelluccio (BS) in 1:56; 3rd: Jeb Prechtel (J) d. Keith Holder (WV) 19-2 by tech fall.
132: Lane Deckard (E) d. Seth Rohrback (WV) 4-3; 3rd: Gabriel Recknor (THS) pinned Aiden Reynolds (BS) in 2:57.
138: J Conway (FC) pinned Carson Niehaus (SO) in 0:55; 3rd: Nathan Recknor (THS) d. Cade Bengtson (BS) 5-3.
145: Justice Cash (BN) pinned Codel Khawaja (FC) in 3:10; 3rd: Ian Giesler (J) d. Johnathan Otte (WV) 7-3.
152: Jonathan Kervin (FC) pinned Moses Hamm (THS) in 4:19; 3rd: Jarrell Sholar (WV) d. Sam Bies (J) 5-0.
160: Sam Schroeder (SO) d. Wade Presson (BS) 7-5 SV; 3rd: Zach Brown (N) d. Nathaniel Lommock (THS) 5-4.
170: Tristan Ruhlman (BS) d. Owen Sego (IC) 13-1 by major dec.; 3rd: Noah Minor (N) d. Nicholas Casad (THS) 15-4 by major dec.
182: Brendan McPike (THS) d. Weston Allen (SO) 9-2; 3rd: Reece Novak (E) pinned Boone Fowler (BS) in 1:46.
195: Ashton Schuetter (J) d. Matthew Archer (E) 3-2; 3rd: Christian Verst (THS) pinned Beau Noland (NK) in 0:52.
220: Joshua Howell (THS) pinned Kenton Williams (S) in 3:01; 3rd: James Covey (BNL) d. Jazz Brown (THN) 12-4 by major dec.
285: Race Stewart (BN) pinned Drake Peters (M) in 5:14; 3rd: Conor Lucas (BS) d. Ben Burke (NK) 4-3.
