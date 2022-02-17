WRESTLING: Trio of locals trying for state titles

Floyd Central’s J Conway and Codei Khawaja, along with Charlestown’s Ben Phillips, all have their sights set on state titles this weekend.
The trio of seniors begin their quests today in the first round of the IHSAA State Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Action gets underway at 11 a.m. this morning and continues throughout the day.
The quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals, are slated to start at 9 a.m. Saturday. The consolations are scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. tomorrow afternoon with the championships to follow at 7:30 p.m.
Here is a closer look at each wrestler.
J CONWAY
Conway is trying for his second straight state championship.
Last year he won the 152-pound weight class, following in the footsteps of former teammate Jonathan Kervin from the year before.
This year he is unbeaten and ranked No. 1 at 160 by indianamat.com. If he can win four matches this weekend he’ll join Highlanders assistant coach Cooper Samuels as the only two-time state champ in program history.
“When you talk about legacies and all that, what I tell the kids is, ‘You’re legacy is not necessarily about everything you’ve accomplished, it’s going to be how you made people feel,’” Floyd Central head coach Brandon Sisson said. “He’s a good leader. He’s never going to go out of here and we’re never going to tell a bad story about him. They’ll be about how he’s dedicated. How he didn’t just show up in the season. How he worked year-round.”
A couple of weeks ago, Conway became the fourth four-time regional champion in program history and last Saturday he became its third four-time state qualifier.
“In terms of the greatest ever, he’s going to be up there,” Sisson said. “But the thing is he has a lot more to accomplish, and I know that’s what his ultimate goal is. Obviously he wants to win another state title, but he has some pretty big aspirations for college. And that’s kind of comforting knowing this isn’t it. It’s just coming in, taking care of this step and moving onto the next.”
As a freshman, wrestling at 126 pounds, Conway won sectional and regional titles before finishing second at the semistate. He then lost his first-round match at state to finish 23-4.
As a sophomore Conway moved up to 138 and once again won sectional and regional championships before taking second at semistate. At the state meet, he finished sixth, losing a 5-0 decision to Brownsburg’s Drake Campbell in the fifth-place match.
That was Conway’s last loss.
Last season at 152, he won sectional, regional and semistate titles before beating Chesterton’s Brock Ellis 6-4 in overtime in the state final to cap off a perfect 31-0 campaign.
He’s picked up where he left off this season, capturing sectional, regional and semistate championships once again. At last week’s Evansville Reitz Semistate, Conway knocked off the second-, fourth- and fifth-ranked wrestlers in the state en route to the title.
“He’s wrestling really well. He’s wrestling with a lot of confidence and he’s fun to watch,” Sisson said. “He’s probably the most explosive wrestler I’ve had the privilege of coaching. He’s comfortable in all positions. He’s kind of like a wind-up toy, you wind him up and let him go and he does his thing. He’s an entertaining wrestler to watch.”
Conway, who is 33-0 this season, will take a 64-match winning streak into today’s first round against Plymouth senior Bradey Pittman (20-6).
“I’m feeling good,” he said Thursday afternoon while relaxing in an ice bath after practice. “I’ve had a good week of practice and just a good season so far. I’m feeling relaxed and I'm just ready to go out and put on a show and have fun for the last time of my high school career.”
If Conway wins his first-round match, the University of Missouri-signee will face either Zionsville sophomore Chase Wagner (37-7) or Bellmont sophomore Duke Myers (39-3), who are ranked 17th and eighth respectively, in the quarterfinals.
“The goal is to just go out and wrestle the best I can wrestle and be the best version of myself I can be, then the accolades and the accomplishments come along with that,” Conway said. “I’m just looking to go out and wrestle every match the same and do what I do.”
If Conway wins his first three matches there’s a chance he could meet Columbus East senior Kade Law, who is ranked No. 2 in the state, in the final.
The two have already met twice this season. Conway defeated Law 3-1 in OT in the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships and 3-2 in last Saturday’s semistate final.
“He’s on the opposite side of the bracket. If he gets to the finals, and I get to the finals, it ought to be a good matchup,” Conway said.
CODEI KHAWAJA
Khawaja came to Floyd Central as a sophomore, along with his older brother (Dayeen), who graduated last year.
“His progression from when he joined us his sophomore year to the wrestler he is now, it’s pretty amazing,” Sisson said. “We always kid him, he wrestled his first match with his singlet on backwards for us.”
As a sophomore, competing at 145, Khawaja won his weight class at the Southridge Sectional and finished second at the regional before losing in the semistate quarterfinals (a.k.a. the “ticket round”) to finish 29-7.
Last season, after moving up to 170, Khawaja won sectional and regional titles before taking third at the semistate. He then lost his first match at the IHSAA State Finals, however, to finish 25-3.
“Last year I had a pretty good season, but I had a tough finish in my first match at state,” Khawaja added. “Right after the season I was really disappointed, but I talked to my grandpa and we made a plan to do his workouts. Even when we went on vacation together we were doing these workouts every morning, running on the beach and stuff, just getting me ready for (nationals at) Fargo (N.D.).”
His “grandpa” happens to be Momir Petkovic, a gold medalist in Greco-Roman wrestling for the former Yugoslavia at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, who later was a coach for USA Wrestling in Colorado Springs before moving to Louisville a few years ago.
“He knows so much about wrestling. Even though he’s never wrestled folkstyle, which is the high school style, he still knows so much about it and he can improvise his Greco style into folkstyle,” Khawaja said. “He’s really good at coming up with practices and training workouts. He just helps me with all of that. He’s a good mentor too. He critiques me all the time, which is good.”
That training, combined with the sting of that first-round loss in the State Finals loss, paid off for Khawaja last summer. He earned All-American honors in both freestyle and Greco at Fargo.
“I think his State Finals last year, he was probably a little disappointed in,” Sisson said. “Then he had a phenomenal offseason, becoming a two-time All-American out in Fargo. He’s the first person in our school’s program that’s ever become a double All-American out there in freestyle and Greco.”
“I feel like I bounced back during the summer and just kept on getting better,” said Khawaja, who has signed to continue his career at the University of Michigan. “I’ve made a lot of improvements from last year.”
Khawaja, who is ranked No. 2 in the state, has only lost twice all season. Both of those setbacks were to Evansville Mater Dei senior Brody Baumann (31-0), who is ranked No. 1. Bauman beat Khawaja 8-3 back in December, then by a majority decision of 11-3 in last Saturday’s semistate semifinals.
Khawaja (36-2) will face Indianapolis Cathedral senior JJ Braun (35-7), who is ranked 12th, in the first round. If Khawaja wins, he’ll face the winner between Eastern (Greentown) senior Brodie Porter (41-1), who is ranked third, or West Lafayette Harrison sophomore Ethan Popp (36-8) in the quarterfinals.
“I’ve had a rough past few weeks dealing with sickness, and I sprained my ankle last week at semistate,” Khawaja said. “But I’ve been recovering all week and it’s feeling a lot better every day. I think it’ll be fine once I start to wrestle.”
If Khawaja and Baumann each win their first three matches this weekend they could face off for a third time, in the state final.
“At semistate I was pretty sick. I had to go to the hospital the day after dealing with something with my lungs,” Khawaja said. “But I feel like I’ve been wrestling better and better every time (I’ve faced him). I feel like going into this I’m my best self, so I feel like it’ll be a better match for me.”
No matter where he finishes this weekend, Khawaja is still a long way from where he was two years ago when he first came to Floyd.
“I wasn’t that great coming in. Going to Louisville (for high school my freshman year), we didn’t really have the best program there, the school didn’t really care about wrestling and there weren’t too many wrestlers,” Khawaja said. “I didn’t really know what high school wrestling was all about until I moved here my sophomore year, then I could see the different levels from Kentucky to Indiana. Indiana is so much bigger of a jump than Louisville. With all of these coaches here I feel like I’ve gotten a lot better really quick. I wasn’t able to go to state my sophomore year. I made it to state my junior year and I feel like I could win state this year. I’ve just been progressing with all of the help of my coaches and my teammates.”
BEN PHILLIPS
Phillips, who has been wrestling since he was 4, came into high school wanting to win a state championship.
“Since my freshman year, it was my goal,” he recalled earlier this season. “I knew Charlestown has never had a state champ in wrestling, or any sport for that matter. ... I told Coach (Adam Doherty) right when I came, ‘I want to be the first Charlestown state champ.’
“I might have been a little bit arrogant as a freshman, right? I got humbled a few times, but I’ve still always had my eyes lined up on winning that state title.”
As a freshman, competing at 138 pounds, Phillips finished third at the sectional and fourth at regional before losing in the first round of the semistate to post a 24-10 record.
As a sophomore, wrestling at 152, he was second at sectional and third at regional before falling in the first round of semistate again to finish 35-4.
Last season, back at 152, Phillips won his first 36 matches, which included his first sectional and regional titles, before losing in the semistate semifinals. He ended up taking third there before placing eighth overall at the IHSAA State Finals to cap off a 38-4 campaign.
This season Phillips, who has moved up to 170, won his first 40 matches en route to a No. 6 state ranking. He suffered his first loss, 6-2, to Evansville Memorial senior Aiden Farmer, who is ranked ninth in the state, in last Saturday’s semistate semifinals. He then dropped a high-scoring 11-10 decision to Khawaja in the third-place match.
What makes Phillips good?
“He’s fast, he’s strong and the way he studies,” Doherty said. “He’s somebody that studies wrestling. He studies it all the time. He’s always thinking about the small things that happen in matches that most people don’t think about.
“He knows what he wants to do and he makes sure that happens out there. When you’re not worried about what they’re doing, and you have a gameplan, you’re able to go out and execute it. That’s when you separate the ones that are at that level and the ones that are trying to get there.”
Phillips tries to help his teammates get there too.
“He’s a great kid,” Doherty said. “The way he comes in, he spends his time after practice helping the middle school kids. If kids are struggling on our team, he makes sure he goes over and works with them. For a kid that has the skill that he has, to still be committed to helping everybody else and not focus on himself, is really exceptional. It’s not something I see a lot with high school kids, especially kids that are at that level. Sometimes they separate themselves from some other kids on the team, but he’s been about the team since Day One and he hasn’t changed. It’s been great.”
Phillips, who earlier this season became the program’s all-time pins leader, will face Hamilton Southeastern senior Ryan Cast (32-1), who is ranked seventh in the state, in today’s first round.
“If you want to be the man, you can’t be a fan,” he said. “I don’t look at the rankings because I think that’s fan behavior. I don’t know if I’ve looked one time this year, or last year. I just go out there and I wrestle hard. I know I can lose any given match if I underestimate my opponent, and I know I can go out there and win any match. That's kind of how my mindset is.”
If Phillips wins, he’ll face the winner between Highland senior Jesse Herrera (36-4), who is ranked 17th, and Jimtown senior Landon Buchanan (39-3), who is ranked fifth, in a quarterfinal match Saturday.
“It’s super-exciting to be in a position where I’m actually, maybe not predicted to win but I’m up there where people wouldn’t be surprised,” the loquacious Phillips said. “So to be in that position, to go out there and just wrestle hard and know that I can beat anybody in the state, that’s how I feel. I’m super-excited to wrestle and prove myself there.”