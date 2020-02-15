EVANSVILLE — Floyd Central will send two to the IHSAA State Finals.
Highlanders sophomore J Conway finished second in the 138-pound weight class at Saturday's Evansville Reitz Semistate, while Floyd senior Jonathan Kervin took third at 152.
Evansville Mater Dei won the team title with 177.5 points, while Brownsburg was second with 138.5. Floyd Central finished fifth with 43.
Meanwhile, Jeffersonville tied for 26th with 10 points while Charlestown tied for 30th with eight. New Albany tied for 40th with two points.
The top four finishers in each weight class qualified for the IHSAA State Finals, which begin Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Conway picked up two wins by pins before scoring a 12-3 majority decision victory over Plainfield sophomore Landon Boe in the semifinals. In the final, Brownsburg senior Drake Campbell outlasted Conway 7-5 in overtime.
Kervin, meanwhile, won his first match by pin and his second by an 8-5 decision before Danville senior Logan Boe edged him 12-11 in the semifinals. Kervin rebounded, though, to beat Greenwood junior Anthony Walker by a 17-5 majority decision in the third-place match.
This story will be updated.
EVANSVILLE REITZ SEMISTATE
Saturday at Ford Center, Evansville
Team scores: 1. Evansville Mater Dei 177.5, 2. Brownsburg 138.5, 3. Avon 84, 4. Center Grove 59, 5. Floyd Central 43, 6. Bloomington South 41.5, 7. Columbus East 40 8. Heritage Hills 37, 9 (tie). Franklin, Mooresville 36, 11. North Posey 33, 12. Castle 30, 13. Edgewood 27, 14. Evansville Central 25.5, 15. Boonville 25, 16. Danville 24, 17. Sullivan 23.5, 18. Plainfield 23, 19. Martinsville 21, 20. Evansville Memorial 20, 21. Southridge 17, 22. Terre Haute South 14, 23. Monrovia 12.5, 24. Tell City 12, 25. South Spencer 11, 26 (tie). Greenwood, Jeffersonville 10, 28 (tie). Decatur Central, Gibson Southern 9, 30 (tie). Charlestown, Jasper 8, 32. Columbus North 6, 33 (tie). Bloomington North, Brown County, Crawford County, Evansville Reitz, Northview, Whiteland 4, 39. Mt. Vernon 3, 40 (tie). Greencastle, Madison, New Albany, Seymour, West Vigo 2.
106 pounds: Logan Miller (Brownsburg) d. Kyler West (Ev. Memorial) 2-0. 1st round: Lou Knable (FC) d. Reed Egli (Ev. Mater Dei) 8-6; Quarterfinals: Miller (Brownsburg) d. Knable (FC) by tech. fall 15-0.
113: Lane Gilbert (Sullivan) pinned Cole Ross (Ev. Mater Dei) in 5:25. 1st: Cole Ross (Ev. Mater Dei) pinned Robert Cline (J) 0:57.
120: Alec Freeman (Mater Dei) d. Delaney Ruhlman (B. South) 6-2. 1st: Xavier Horton (Southridge) d. Devin McDaniel (J) by maj. dec. 21-11; Paul King (NA) d. Noah Burkhardt (Madison) 5-3 in SV; Colin Knox (Charlestown) pinned Harrison May (TH South) in 1:03; QF: Aydan Amento (Ev. Central) d. King by tech. fall 17-0; Sam Scott (HH) d. Knox 14-8.
126: Raymond Rioux (Avon) d. Kysen Montgomery (Brownsburg) 1-0. 1st: Gavinn Alstott (FC) pinned Austin Wolf (Switzerland Co.) in 1:07; Adonis Boyd (J) pinned Keith Holder (WV) in 5:01; QF: Ben Dalton (Monrovia) d. Alstott 3-1; Montgomery d. Boyd by maj. dec. 14-2.
132: Hayden Watson (Center Grove) d. Kane Egli (Mater Dei) by maj. dec. 9-1. 1st: Conner Alcala (Decatur Central) d. Chase Aldridge (Providence) by maj. dec. 9-1.
138: Drake Campbell (Brownsburg) d. J Conway (FC) 7-5 in SV. 1st: Carson Niehaus (Southridge) d. Jason Profitt (NW) 7-6; Conway pinned Marcus Martin (Eastern) in 2:51; QF: Conway pinned Colton Roberts (Avon) in 2:26; Semifinals: Conway d. Landon Boe (Plainfield) by maj. dec. 12-3.
145: Jaden Reynolds (Avon) d. Brody Baumann (Mater Dei) 4-1; 1st: Riley Rust (CG) d. Connor Gilles (J) by maj. dec. 10-2; Codel Khawaja (FC) d. Luke Kemper (Ev. Central) 10-4; QF: Reynolds pinned Khawaja in 5:20.
152: Logan Boe (Danville) d. Jordan Fulks (Boonville) by maj. dec. 13-3. 1st: Jonathan Kervin (FC) pinned Noah McCann (Franklin) in 2:59; Scott Fitts (Mater Dei) d. Ben Phillips (Charlestown) by maj. dec. 10-0. QF: Kevin d. Fitts 8-5; SF: Boe d. Kervin 12-11; 3rd-place: Kervin d. Anthony Walker (Greenwood) by maj. dec. 17-5.
160: Eli Dickens (Mater Dei) d. Peyton Asbury (Brownsburg) by maj. dec. 8-0. 1st: Dickens pinned Austin Taylor (NW) in 0:39.
170: Robert Deters (Castle) d. Gabe Sollars (Mater Dei) 6-3. 1st: Noah Minor (Northview) pinned Deke Brown (Charlestown) in 4:18.
182: Macartney Parkinson (Mater Dei) d. Drake Buchanan (CG) by maj. dec. 11-0.
195: Phoenix Rodgers (HH) d. McKinley Kemper (Ev. Central) 5-2. 1st: Cody Matherly (J) d. Beau Noland (NK) by maj. dec. 16-4; Manuel Ordorica (Charlestown) pinned Christian Verst (TH South) in 1:25; QF: Isaiah Street (Brownsburg) d. Matherly 3-1 in SV; Kemper d. Ordorica 5-3.
220: Nathan Willman (NP) pinned Micah Dodson (Martinsville) in 4:31. 1st: Cordell Heuring (Boonville) d. Ethan Rogers (J) 3-1 in SV; Macray Robinson (GS) pinned Lucas Gagnon (Charlestown) in 2:53.
285: Dorian Keys (Brownsburg) d. Robbie Gentry (Mooresville) by maj. dec. 13-2. 1st: Matthew Munoz (J) d. Zac Inzerello (Castle) by maj. dec. 13-3; QF: Gentry pinned Munoz in 2:59.
