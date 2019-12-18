FLOYDS KNOBS – There was no shortage of drama as Floyd Central hosted Bloomington South in the Rage on the Stage wrestling dual meet on Tuesday night.
Held in the auditorium of the Floyd Central Performing Art Center – it was a fitting venue for the entertaining meet that ended with Bloomington South capturing a 41-34 win.
“We’re doing everything we can to bring dual meets to the fans, to make it a show,” Floyd Central coach Brandon Sisson said of the auditorium setting. It worked – enthusiastic fans from both schools showed up for the meet.
Floyd Central got off to a good start when 106-pound sophomore Lou Knable pinned Miles Libby in 3:58.
After that, the Highlanders got big efforts from their highly ranked wrestlers.
Gavinn Alstott, ranked No. 6 in in the state at 126, took control early to post a 15-3 win over South’s Cade Meier – a state qualifier last season.
Alstott led 5-0 after the first period, 11-0 after two periods.
“I just wanted to have fun and keep scoring points,” said Alstott. “He [Meier] can make big moves late, I was just making sure he was off balance with lots of fakes.”
A junior, Alstott is looking to make a big move himself as the season progresses.
“This season I feel like I’m in a good position,” he said. “I’m a lot stronger and mentally ready.”
Ranked No. 7 at 138, Floyd Central’s J Conway made short work of South’s Aiden Reynolds, pinning him in 1:54.
“I just wrestled my match and didn’t worry what he did,” Conway said of Reynolds. “I just have to keep my feet moving.”
Conway, a sophomore, is looking to improve as the season goes on.
“I think I’m in a good spot,” said Conway. “But I can still get a lot better.”
The Highlanders’ highest ranked wrestler, Jonathan Kervin, came into the meet ranked No. 2 at 152 – he pinned South’s Tuff Fender in 1:20.
“My coaches wanted me to get to my offense on both sides,” said Kervin.
Like Alstott and Conway, Kervin took control early – and like his teammates there was no letdown
“Pedal down,” said Kervin. “That’s when you start breaking guys.”
Kervin’s win proved to be the high point for Floyd Central as South closed out the meet with four straight wins to get the come-from-behind victory.
For coach Sisson and his Highlanders, it was a learning experience.
“Everyone that went in there wrestled very hard,” Sisson said of his team.
But in the close loss, Sisson pointed to matches where his wrestlers could have been more aggressive.
“We just need to keep trying to score more points,” he said.
And after 18 matches in less than a month, Sisson knows the early season gauntlet will make his team better when the Highlanders hit the big stage of post season.
“All our guys are getting better,” he said.
