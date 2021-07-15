SOUTHERN INDIANA — Joel Evans said Thursday the magnitude of competing in this week’s Team USA National Junior Olympics hadn’t quite hit him yet. But based on his young boxing career, the Charlestown teenager will be able to withstand the blow once it arrives.
Evans was set for his first bout Thursday in USA Boxing’s 165-pound division in the National Junior competition in Lubbock, Texas. The 16-year-old has competed in national bouts before, and has a great chance of winning his division after already having defeated some of the other boxers in other matches.
“I’m a lot more confident than at the first nationals we went to,” Evans said Thursday as he prepared for his first match. “I feel like I belong here, and I’m here to win it.”
Right alongside Evans is a man who’s been with him almost from the start of his boxing career. At the age of 14, Evans’ family enrolled him at a few other gyms, but they didn’t feel right. However, he found his rhythm with Jeremy Voyles, owner of Jeff City Boxing & MMA in Jeffersonville.
Voyles coaches teenagers in the gym and said he’s worked with many talented boxers, but emphasized that Evans is special.
Although when Evans first came to Jeff City Boxing, he wasn’t exactly what most would define as a standout athlete. His dedication, however, separated him from other boxers.
“What other kids at that age do you know that get up at 5 a.m., train, goes home and naps, goes for a run and then comes back in for a session five days a week?,” Voyles said. “He’s ready to train every day, and he wants to progressively get better. Even though we’ve made it to this platform, he’s looking beyond what he’s already reached.”
Evans isn’t shy about what he believes he can achieve with Voyles. The next level, in his mind, is a shot at Olympic gold.
“If I could make it to the 2024 Olympics in Paris, that would be amazing,” Evans said. “That’s one of my big goals.”
To Voyles, Evans’ goal is definitely attainable.
“I’ve put a lot of kids in the ring, and if anybody is capable I believe it’s this kid,” he said. “We’ve sparred a lot of national kids, and a lot of pro guys, and the kid does very, very well with them.”
And Evans has also been the beneficiary of community support. Voyles named multiple people, businesses and organizations that have provided donations for Evans so he could make the trip to Texas this week.
Evans didn’t deny that training can be hard, but stressed the results for him have made it worth the while.
“It’s the same with any sport. If you really want to be the best, it’s going to take a lot,” he said. “But it’s a positive thing. If you put in the work, you get better. And, it’s really a lot of fun.”
