The Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is hosting a spring tree sale. Trees offered in this sale are supplied by Woody Warehouse, Lizton, Indiana. These trees are 3-gallon, Grade 1 (nursery stock) container trees. Trees can be easily removed from their containers and directly planted.
Species offered are: Shagbark Hickory, Red Chokeberry, Black Willow, Hackberry, Northern Pecan, Red Maple, Bald Cypress, Winterberry, Buttonbush, Norway Spruce, Quaking Aspen, Shumard Oak, New Jersey Tea, Eastern Red Cedar, Sycamore, Northern Catalpa, Tulip Poplar, Speckled Alder, Red Osier Dogwood, Spicebush, and White Pine. Trees are $30, shrubs are $25 each, plus tax.
Native perennial plants are also being sold. Species available are: Anise Hyssop, Black-eyed Susan, Butterfly Milkweed, Cardinal Flower, Columbine, Lance-leaf Coreopsis, Little Bluestem, New England Aster, Blue Lobelia, Common Milkweed, Wild Bergamot, Joe-pye Weed, and Purple Coneflower. Plants are sold in small pots, and are $5 each, plus tax. Plants have been very popular in past sales, therefore we recommend placing orders early to ensure availability; orders are taken on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Deadline for orders is 4 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Orders will be available for pick-up on May 9-11, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the SWCD office. For order forms or more information, contact the Clark County SWCD office at 256-2330, ext. 3, or www.clarkswcd.org, and on Facebook (Clark County Soil & Water Conservation District).
