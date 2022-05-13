Students in third and fourth grades at St. Mary of the Knobs are busy learning about government, their community, and planning. In small groups, they are designing models for water slides. Floyd County Clerk Danita Burks, Treasurer Steve Burks and Economic Development Director Josh Staten have been sharing information about their careers with the students.
St. Mary of Knobs students learn about government
