Providence High School captured its first state championship Saturday, defeating No. 3 Central Noble 62-49 in the Class 2A title game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Turn to page B1 for coverage of the Pioneers' historic championship.
Paradigm Pro Wrestling is donating all ticket sales for its tournament this Friday (March 18) to support Ukrainian relief efforts.
