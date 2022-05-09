INDIANAPOLIS — This week, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) gave an update regarding the Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed (Indiana GPS) dashboard. This dashboard is supposed to be a tool for both teachers and students concerned with Indiana’s graduation requirements. Currently, the dashboard is set to launch in the fall.
These updates were discussed during the State Board of Education meeting, where Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education, also shared her thoughts on the upcoming technology.
“Over the last year, an unparalleled range of stakeholders including educators, families, community partners, business leaders and students have come together with a shared mission of re-envisioning how we measure school performance, including knowledge and skill development,” said Jenner, describing the dashboard as “a relevant and user-friendly tool that will display how our students are performing based on a variety of important indicators.”
As of now, here are some of the major updates coming to the dashboard:
The dashboard will include measuring indicators to monitor school performance, like third-grade literacy, student attendance and advanced coursework completion.
As for those approaching graduation, the dashboard will cover graduation status, diploma strength, and college and career coursework.
Monitoring graduation progress has shown to be a need in Indiana. In 2021, the state’s graduation rate was 86.69%. This rate fell by exactly 1% from 2020, and according to the IDOE website, these findings mirror research showing COVID-19’s negative academic impact.
