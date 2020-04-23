INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is launching a statewide effort to collect in-depth COVID-19 data as cities work to see the immediate impact of the virus through their own testing.
The state Department of Public Health is partnering with the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health to collect thousands of samples from randomly selected Hoosiers to better understand the prevalence of the virus in this state and to what extent individuals show antibodies that indicate signs of past infection.
Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said the study — believed to be the first of its kind ever undertaken by the state — could help Indiana’s data be more accurate.
Dr. Kristina Box, commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health, announces a study to be conducted with Indiana University to measure the spread of COVID-19. Photo by Janet Williams, TheStatehouseFile.com
“We believe this data will better inform our plans to safety reopen our state and to determine what the new normal mode of operation really looks like,” she said at Gov. Eric Holcomb’s daily virtual press briefing Thursday.
The first phase of the study will begin this weekend with nasal swabs and blood samples taken from at least 5,000 Hoosiers — randomly selected from the state’s tax rolls and notified via post cards and phone calls — at eight fixed and 10 mobile sites around the state. Additional phases of testing will take place in May, October and next April. In all, at least 20,000 Hoosiers will participate in the study.
While the state awaits results from the study that will show more comprehensive data of the virus, the cities of Indianapolis and Fishers are among the first local governments to launch their own testing to identify residents infected with COVID-19.
Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department, said the county will operate a COVID-19 testing center at a local Indianapolis church to test any symptomatic or high-risk individual.
“The means for additional testing will help for us to recognize the extent of the epidemic of COVID-19 in our populations like the elderly, our individuals who may be immunocompromised,” Caine said.
Eli Lilly and Co. and Amazon are among businesses in the state conducting their own testing. Lilly began offering drive-through testing to essential workers at the end of March. Amazon announced last week that they will work to develop their own test to administer to workers as some facilities have seen COVID-19 cases.
As the number of cases and deaths in Indiana continue to rise, the state health department has fallen short of its goal to test as many as 6,300 people a day for the highly contagious virus. As of Thursday, 72,040 total tests have been administered across the state.
