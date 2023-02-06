INDIANAPOLIS — When you think of the Indiana Statehouse, you might think of protests and conflict, but for some, it’s a place symbolizing love and unity — or rather, a setting for a wedding.
“The Statehouse in general gets a very political reputation to it,” said Madeleine Baker, a recent bride who married her now-husband, Delroy, under the stained glass rotunda.
But the location was stunning and, as an unlikely bonus, you can get married at the Indiana Statehouse for roughly 10% of the average wedding venue, which is around $10,000.
The Indiana Statehouse hosts up to 75 weddings a year.
“It’s a beautiful venue that’s very cost-effective for most families,” said Tracy Jones, director of the Indiana Department of Administration. “You know, it’s an easy budget item, cheaper than most wedding gowns are, really.”
Bride and groom Madeleine and Delroy first fell in love at Indiana University, then fell in love with the Statehouse.
With Madeleine working as an attorney just down the street from the Statehouse, she brushed it off after looking at the wedding page online.
“We went and took a look in person as well, and once we saw it in person, it was like a total 180,” Delroy said. “We were like, ‘Oh my God! This is what we need.’ I feel like it flies under the radar and not a lot of people consider it for a wedding venue.”
The Statehouse offers what the wedding industry calls a “micro-wedding,” which is a two-hour event for $750. The standard wedding package at the Statehouse is either $1,250 or $1,450, depending. Jones said that there will be a price increase for 2024.
Though January through April is usually rather busy at the Statehouse, with the limestone building being used by lawmakers during the legislative session, Jones said that weekend weddings are still an option.
Some weekends, Jones has as many as four weddings, and the building hosts between 50 and 75 weddings a year.
“We’ve just tried to encourage our friends who are getting married and engaged and stuff to consider it as a venue,” Madeleine said. “I’ve had other friends get married there also, and it just — it’s just so beautiful.
“We can’t say enough good things about the Statehouse. Everybody just had such good things to say about it. And we got so many compliments. It was just a really good experience. I would have my wedding there 10 times over.”
