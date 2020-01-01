Ruby (Hamby) Ramey, 82 years of age passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. She was born January 27, 1937 in Brookside, KY to the late Hershel and Sarah Hamby. Ruby retired from the Interfaith Child Development Center and was a member of Eastside Christian Church. Along with her parents she w…
Kenneth G. Nelson, 76, of New Albany, passed away Sunday at Clark Memorial Hospital. He worked at Sam's Club as a displayer and was a member of Edwardsville Methodist Church. He loved to fish, hunt and bowl in his spare time. Survivors include his wife, Debra Nelson and son, Duane Nelson (Ro…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.